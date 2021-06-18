Entertainment

Jodi Sta. Maria, Raymart Santiago exchanges heart emojis during birthday

Kapamilya actress Jodi Sta. Maria and actor Raymart Santiago expressed their love for each other after exchanging heart emojis on Jodi’s birthday.

“On June 16, 1982 at 4:29pm, I took my first breath here on earth. Looking back on the last 39 years of my life, I am grateful for the many small victories, extraordinary adventures, even the hardships and failures,” Jodi wrote on her Instagram account.

The 39-year-old actress also thanked those who made her life colorful.

“I am thankful to all the people I have crossed paths with, for giving me a part of themselves and enriching my heart and soul. I am grateful everyday for these experiences. Here I am, 39 and all, still alive and breathing. Thank you Lord for everything,” she said.

In the comment section, Raymart was the first one to greet Jodi a happy birthday with heart emojis.

The actress then thanked Raymart and also put a heart icon on her reply.

Some of their fans expressed ‘kilig’ over the exchange.

Jodi’s celebrity friends like Zsa Zsa Padilla, Agot Isidro, Iza Calzado, Gary Valenciano, Bela Padilla, Vicki Belo, Carla Abellana also greeted the actress.

The couple’s relationship first went public when their photos together surfaced online last September 2020.

Raymart also confirmed their relationship to Pep.ph.

Jodi was previously with Cavite Vice Governor Jolo Revilla. Raymart on the other hand was the former husband of actress Claudine Barretto.

