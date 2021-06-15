OPM icon Mike Hanopol suffers from COVID-19

OPM icon and ‘Laki sa Layaw’ singer Mike Hanopol is dealing with the coronavirus disease or COVID-19.

The singer is currently confined in a medical facility in Rizal province.

Hanopol was rushed to a hospital on June 10 after experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19.

“Let’s pray for the legend Mike Hanopol …. Father, heal our friend and fellow musician Mike Hanopol of his Covid 19 infection. This I ask in the Name of Our Lord Jesus Christ, Your Son. Amen..kaya mo yan mike….laban lang,” Edgar Siscar, a friend of Hanopol shared on Facebook.

During the weekend, Siscar said that the singer is now in stable and better condition.

He even shared a video of the 75 year-old icon while in hospital bed.

“Rav MIKE HANOPOL expresses his thanks to everyone for all the prayers and the well-wishes. Let us further pray for his full recovery from COVID-19 for the spread of God’s word, the conversion of souls, the forgiveness of sins, and for the glory of God’s holy name. Praise God for all His goodness. Alleluia. Amen,” he wrote.

The netizen also asked for prayers for Hanopol’s partner who is also battling the infectious disease.

“We’ll also pray for Rav Mike’s better half who’s also stricken with the same virus, that the Lord God heals them both completely in due time, for the glory of God’s holy name. Amen!” he wrote. (TDT)