Actor Tom Rodriguez recovers from COVID-19

Kapuso actor Tom Rodriguez revealed that he has recovered from the coronavirus disease.

Rodriguez shared on Instagram that he went on a social media hiatus because was because he was recovering from the disease.

“I was quarantined for a little over 4 weeks since it took a while before I recovered,” Tom said.

He initially tested negative in the antigen test but his fiancee Carla Abellana advised him to get PCR tested first.

“Buti na lang I took her advice and hindi muna kami nagkita so there’s no chance I infected her. I tested positive and I’ve clinically recovered for mga over a week,” he said.

Tom said he was fortunate because he only experienced mild symptoms.