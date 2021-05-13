Entertainment

Actor Tom Rodriguez recovers from COVID-19

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Kapuso actor Tom Rodriguez revealed that he has recovered from the coronavirus disease.

Rodriguez shared on Instagram that he went on a social media hiatus because was because he was recovering from the disease.

“I was quarantined for a little over 4 weeks since it took a while before I recovered,” Tom said.

He initially tested negative in the antigen test but his fiancee Carla Abellana advised him to get PCR tested first.

“Buti na lang I took her advice and hindi muna kami nagkita so there’s no chance I infected her. I tested positive and I’ve clinically recovered for mga over a week,” he said.

Tom said he was fortunate because he only experienced mild symptoms.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TV host Ellen DeGeneres to end long-running talk show

10 hours ago

Filipino short movie ‘Harana’ wins US award

1 day ago

Gladys Guevarra marries BF, three days after they got engaged

1 day ago

Sharon Cuneta bids emotional farewell to family as she goes on a solo trip abroad

1 day ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button