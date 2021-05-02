TV Patrol anchor Bernadette Sembrano recovers from COVID-19

TV Patrol anchor Bernadette Sembrano revealed that she has recovered from COVID-19.

Sembrano shared the good news earlier today via Instagram along with a medical certificate of her recovery stating that she is “no longer contagious and no longer needs further isolation.”

“Today, May 1 we officially survived Covid. Resting the stool outside my door. Thanks for all the love that you sent over,” she said.

“Please continue to pray for each and every person afraid, afflicted, by FEAR illness and those in a black hole because of losing of a loved one,” Sembrano added.

Sembrano offered prayers to everyone who is also undergoing the same ordeal.

“I pray for your, our healing – our body – our mind and our soul. Please pray For my family and I am praying hard with you too,” she also asked the public,” she said.

The TV journalist first revealed her diagnosis last month.

“I just wanted to inform you that I tested positive for COVID. Nagulat din po ako. Kasi wala akong nararamdaman at all,” she said on Instagram on April 23.

“In fact, I feel healthy. Wala pong symptoms. Pero meron kaming mandatory RT-PCR test sa work, so when it came out, nawindang din ako,” she added.

Sembrano said that not all people infected by the virus should be brought to the hospital.

“But anyway, I am coming out para lang ma-enlighten ang marami sa atin. Kadalasan ang iniisip natin, pag COVID, yun pong mga pasyenteng mahina ang katawan na may tubo, nangangayayat, inuubo. Pero marami po ang kagaya ko na asymptomatic,” she said.

She also expressed fear on how many people who are asymptomatics and still out in the streets.

“Asymptomatic na feeling mo wala kayong sakit. Wala kayong COVID at patuloy po tayong naghahalubilo kasama ang ibang tao. ‘Yun yung nakakatakot kasi we can be endangering the lives of the people around us and the lives of our loved ones,” she said. (TDT)