Ivana Alawi distributes Php1.3 million worth of aid for Metro Manila residents

Vlogger and Youtube star Ivana Alawi has distributed Php1.3 million worth of aid to residents of Metro Manila.

Alawi says this is part of her way of giving back after reaching 13 million subscribers on Youtube.

Alawi has been doing charitable works every time she reaches new milestones in her career and vlogging life.

The vlogger prepared meals and food items for the beneficiaries.

She also put Php1,000 in each gift bag that they have distributed.

“Ayoko na sanang i-celebrate nang enggrande o gumastos sa celebration, kasi mas gusto ko na lang itulong sa mga taong nangangailangan. Kailangang maging praktikal ngayong pandemic,” Alawi said.

“Thank you to everyone for watching our vlogs. This is not just from me, this is from all of us. Hindi ako nagyayabang. It’s our own small way of giving back, to celebrate our 13 million subscribers,” she added. (TDT)