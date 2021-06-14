EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Sharon Cuneta fans ‘shocked’ with daring photos with Marco Gumabao

Photo from Facebook: Darryl Yap

Fans of megastar Sharon Cuneta couldn’t help but react on her recent photos with young actor Marco Gumabao for her upcoming film ‘Revirginized’.

The photos were posted by film director Darryl Yap on his Facebook page.

The photos showed Cuneta taking on body shots of tequilla with the young actor.

Yap told Pep.ph that Cuneta has never tried teauilla and they did not inform the veteran actress that they will be putting real alcohol in the scene.

“Never pa nakatikim ng tequila si Sharon. Hindi ko sinabi na totoong tequila,” he said.

“Pulang-pula siya after, nahihilo, pero nakatatlong sequence pa siya,” he added.

Some of Cuneta’s fans are divided on the scene.

“Megastar Sharon Cuneta isn’t just a singer-actress, she’s a cultural reset. She’s the oxygen we breathe. A reason for us to wake up in the morning and to go to bed in the night. She constantly raises the bar by being a living queen and a national icon,” a fan said.

“Parang si KC lang manonod ako neto,” another netizen said. (TDT)

