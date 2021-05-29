Sharon Cuneta reveals real reason why she flew to US

Megastar Sharon Cuneta turned emotional as she disclosed the real reason why she recently went to the United States.

In an Instagram video, Cuneta said that she was supposed to star in comedian Jo-Koy’s upcoming all-Filipino Hollywood film. The film will be produced by Steven Spielberg. She was cast as one of Jo-Koy’s aunts.

Sharon however decided to let go of the big Hollywood project after she received a false positive COVID-19 result prior to her departure.

“Produced by Dan Lin who made ‘Aladdin,’ and the big boss, the one and only Steven Spielberg, the very first all-Filipino cast that I was so honored to be chosen to be part of,” she said.

Sharon is allowed to go the United States since she’s a legal resident there.

“What happened was before you get on a flight, you need to get a COVID test at least 3 days before your flight. I was flying out May 18. On May 16 I got swabbed by one laboratory. I cannot find it in my heart to forgive,” Sharon said.

“I was so happy. Naka-pack na kami and I was going to announce to you the very next day,”she added.

The devastating news however came after she got off from a ZOOM call and was told that she positive for the virus.

“It was heart-wrenching for me. Literally nanlambot ako para ako nalula. After that supposed positive test, all the seven different labs tested me negative,” Sharon recalled.

“That’s why I was so depressed. It was false positive and seven trusted labs tested me negative. Nawalan ako ng malaking oportunidad na ’di na mababalik sa akin. Kahit gusto nila Jo Koy at director na nandoon pa rin ako, wala silang choice na ituloy ’yung movie,” she added.

Filipina actress Tia Carere replaced Sharon on her role.

“When I couldn’t make it, she got the other lead role. It broke my heart. It really did because it was such an honor to be part of the very first all-Filipino production in Hollywood backed by a producer as big as Steven Spielberg,” she said.

The megastar thanked her husband for being understanding and supportive to her.

“I needed to go to America and just leave the country and make myself productive so I licked my wounds here. Hindi na maibabalik sa ’kin ’yung oportunidad dahil lang sa isang pagkakamali sa COVID test kasi seven labs against one. Siguro naman tama ’yung seven,” she said.

Sharon said that she will be staying in the US for the mean time.

“The good news is my manager hasn’t stopped. I have Zoom meetings left and right, auditions left and right. That’s why I’m here because now people here know I am accessible and I am available,” the actress said. (TDT)