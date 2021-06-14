EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Heart Evangelista highlights Filipino culture in her art

Actress Heart Evangelista has been lauded for showcasing Filipino culture in her artwork after she painted a designer bag with the ‘harana’ concept — traditional courtship in the Philippines.

She received praise from many celebrities like Laureen Uy and others including Mariel Padilla highlighting ‘clapping hands emojis, Anne Curtis writing “So nice!” andTim Yap with “What a collab. Go go Missy!!!#pinoypride.”

Heart’s well-loved furbaby, Panda – who she considers her ‘lucky charm’ — is also in the painting, which highlights a dating couple.

Meanwhile, other celebrities like actress Kim Chiu and socialite Jinkee Pacquiao have commissioned Heart to paint on their designer bags. (AW)

