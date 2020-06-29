Heart Evangelista to provide free educational tools to support distance learning in PH

Heart Evangelista will soon be launching her newest initiative that aims to provide tools that would aid students to continue with their education.

Evangelista’s “BigHeartPH” would equip many Filipino students with the tools they need for the upcoming blended learning experience that the Department of Education (DepEd) that banks on online learning methods while face-to-face classroom discussions are still unavailable.

“Under the new normal, they would be required to comply with distance learning or forced to stop their education if they couldn’t. That means that each student would need access to their own tablet and internet,” said Evangelista on her Instagram post.

The famous Filipina philanthropist posted a painting that she sold a few weeks ago to raise funds to purchase tablets for children. She hopes that the launch of her new initiative would touch the lives of those individuals that she manages to help.

“On July 1, I will officially be launching Big Heart PH— a project that will help equip students in need with tools for them to be able to continue their education. ❤️ I know this little project of mine will not be able to help everyone, but I know it will change the lives of those we are able to,” said Evangelista.

