Heart Evangelista to provide free educational tools to support distance learning in PH

A citizen in Saudi Arabia has died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after he contracted the virus through shaking his son’s hand. The Kingdom’s Health Ministry once again warned its residents to observe social distancing and not go too close with anyone else....
OFW returnee from Dubai recovers from COVID-19
A returning overseas Filipino worker (OFW) from Dubai who contracted COVID-19 has recovered in South Cotabato, the Department of Health (DOH) in Region 12 said. The OFW who hails from Tantangan town was subjected to swab collection on June 6 for PCR test after...
PH to bring back home bodies of OFWs who died of COVID-19
The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has approved the move to bring back home the remains of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who died from COVID-19. This came following the proposal of the Department of Labor and...
Abu Dhabi reopens more malls following full compliance with COVID-19 preventive measures
The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) has updated the list of shopping centres in the emirate which have been allowed to resume their operations after they have fully complied with all measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease...
Heart Evangelista will soon be launching her newest initiative that aims to provide tools that would aid students to continue with their education.
Evangelista’s “BigHeartPH” would equip many Filipino students with the tools they need for the upcoming blended learning experience that the Department of Education (DepEd) that banks on online learning methods while face-to-face classroom discussions are still unavailable.
“Under the new normal, they would be required to comply with distance learning or forced to stop their education if they couldn’t. That means that each student would need access to their own tablet and internet,” said Evangelista on her Instagram post.
RELATED STORY: Heart Evangelista sends gift to viral boy rejected for not eating vegetables
The famous Filipina philanthropist posted a painting that she sold a few weeks ago to raise funds to purchase tablets for children. She hopes that the launch of her new initiative would touch the lives of those individuals that she manages to help.
“On July 1, I will officially be launching Big Heart PH— a project that will help equip students in need with tools for them to be able to continue their education. ❤️ I know this little project of mine will not be able to help everyone, but I know it will change the lives of those we are able to,” said Evangelista.
READ ON: LOOK: Heart Evangelista posts daring photo to promote ‘body positivity’
View this post on Instagram
A few weeks ago, I sold this painting of mine in hopes to raise funds to do something that my heart was calling me to. ❤️ This pandemic has affected so many people in all walks of life and some of those most affected are the students— under the new normal, they would be required to comply with distance learning or forced to stop their education if they couldn’t. That means that each student would need access to their own tablet and internet. This project of mine started when people were messaging me on Twitter asking for assistance. I knew then in my heart that I had to do something. Someting bigger. On July 1, I will officially be launching Big Heart PH— a project that will help equip students in need with tools for them to be able to continue their education. ❤️ I know this little project of mine will not be able to help everyone, but I know it will change the lives of those we are able to. ✨ #BigHeartPH @phbigheart
