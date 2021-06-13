‘Trese’ highlights mother’s heritage, says Shay Mitchell

Filipino-Canadian Shay Mitchell was suddenly reminded of her Philippines heritage during the shooting of “Trese’ where she voices the character of Alexandra Treses.

Mitchell — who stars in the drama series “Pretty Little Liars,” the psychological thriller “You” and the comedy series “Dollface” – plays the role of sinister creature-busting heroine Alexandra in “Trese,” which is a horror anime series based on the award-winning graphic novel by co-creators KaJO Baldisimo and Budjette Tan.

Describing ‘Trese’ as ‘one of those projects’ that made sense, Shay told the Inquirer Entertainment that she loved the story and Filipino team behind the making of the show whose Season 1 of the six-episode series debuted June 11 on Netflix.

Expressing familiarity about Trese-related stories and folkloric creatures, she said it brought her a more extensive understanding of the characters and creatures in the show – which featured a richer Pinoy representation in the actors and creatives that include Shay, who voices Alexandra in the English version, and Liza Soberano, who plays Alex in the Filipino iteration of the animated series.

The other prominent Filipino actors in Trese include; Nicole Scherzinger (as Miranda, Alex’s mother), Darren Criss (Marco, nephew of Captain Guerrero), Lou Diamond Phillips (Mayor Sancho Santamaria), Rodney To (Raul, Aswang market guard), Reuben Uy (Colonel Hidalgo), DeeDee Magno Hall (Emissary) and Dante Basco (Bagyon Kulimlim). (AW)