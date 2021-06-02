Liza Soberano recalls being liked by a ‘kapre’ in high school

Actress Liza Soberano shared that had her own share of bizarre experience when she was still in high school.

Soberano, who is leading the cast of the Netlfix anime series ‘Trese’, disclosed that a faith healer once told her that a kapre liked her.

The 23-year-old actress told ABS-CBN News one of her paranormal experiences when she was still studying in Pangasinan.

RELATED STORY: Liza Soberano denies plans to join Miss Universe PH

“There was stuff going on to me. Like I would wake up with a long cut on the back of my leg. And then, like some stuff were disappearing and stuff like that,” Liza said.

She was later on brought to a faith healer and that’s when she was told that a ‘kapre’ has a crush on her:

In Philippine folklore, a kapre is a creature who dwells on trees and often described as giant ones.

READ ON: Liza Soberano looks forward to ‘growing old’ with Enrique Gil

“I think one day dinala ako sa manggagamot. And for some reason, they said that merong kapre daw na nakabantay sa akin sa bintana ng kwarto ko, na may crush sa akin. That’s all I remember them saying. I don’t know if I really believe in it pero yun yung sinabi,” she said.

Soberano said that she’s aware about these mythological creatures but unsure on whether she believes them or not.

“Kapag nasa taping po kami, tapos biglang umuulan, sabay umaaraw, parang lage kong sinasabe, ‘Ay, may tikbalang na kinakasal.’ Or like, even when I’m cooking pasta and then I have to drain the hot water, sometimes, I still tend to say ‘tabi-tabi po.’ Because I feel like there might be a dwende in the drain,” she added. (TDT)