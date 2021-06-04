Entertainment

Carlo Aquino reacts on Angelica Panganiban’s blooming love life

Actor Carlo Aquino has reacted to the new love life of his ex-girlfriend Angelica Panganiban.

In a media conference, Aquino was asked about his thoughts on Panganiban’s relationship with non-showbiz guy Gregg Hoffman.

“Masaya ako. Siyempre masaya ako sa kung nasaang punto siya ng buhay niya,” he said.

“‘Yun lang din naman ang gusto ko for her. Siyempre yung maging masaya at maging buo sa kung ano ang makakapagpabuo sa kanya bilang tao,” he added.

The actor admits that he has no contact with the former love team after they teamed up in the blockbuster film ‘Exes Baggage’.

The two reportedly rekindled their past love affair but Panganiban claimed that she was surprised when Aquino confirmed his relationship with model Trina Candaza.

Aquino is now a father with his Candaza. He said they have no wedding plans yet.

The actor also expressed his openness to work with Panganiban if a project is offered to him again.

“Let’s cross the bridge when we get there,” he said.

