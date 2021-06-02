Dominic Roque flexes Bea Alonzo on social media

Actor Dominic Roque has posted more images of his rumored girlfriend Bea Alonzo on his Instagram (IG) account.

On his IG stories, Roque posted several photos of Alonzo. Although there are no other details available on his stories, it’s clear that the two have been spending a lot of time together lately.

Alonzo has been reacting to the actor’s IG posts as well.

In April, Alonzo finally opened up on the real score between her and Roque.

She confirmed that she is indeed dating the actor in an interview with Mega last April 8.

The actress clarified though that they are not in an exclusive relationship yet.

“Wala pa kami. Ang hirap kasing sabihin. Nahihiya ako sa mga tao na ‘I’m 33, I am dating,” she said.

Alonzo said that she’s unsure of how her relationship with Roque will progress.

“Hindi ko alam kung it will materialize into something else or like it would lead to something else but then, what if I fail again? I don’t want to keep failing in front of you guys, it’s embarrassing,” she said.

The actress said that she’s happy with her life right now. Alonzo said that she is still ready to fall in love and does not want to become prisoner of her past.