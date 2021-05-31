EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Maris Racal reveals ongoing relationship with Rico Blanco: “We are preparing such beautiful music together”

Actress Maris Racal said that she is happy with former Rivermaya frontman Rico Blanco.

Speaking at a virtual media conference for her ‘Maalaala Mo Kaya’ episode, Racal said that she is happy with the singer.

“Masaya naman po. Nahihiya lang po ako sa mga kasama ko,” she said.

Racal did not specifically label her relationship with Blanco but she’s excited about making music together.

“Kami po ni Rico. I think basing po sa post na ginawa ko po, I think it’s very obvious. Right now, we are very excited and busy din. We are preparing such beautiful music together. Kaya abangan nila ‘yon soon,” she said.

The two became viral after they posted a sweet video of them together that sparked dating rumors.

Blanco is now 48 years old while Racal is 23. The two have yet to officially confirm their official relationship. (TDT)

