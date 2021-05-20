Actress Salma Hayek reveals she almost died due to COVID-19

Hollywood star Salma Hayek disclosed that she almost died after contracting COVID-19.

She revealed her ordeal in an interview with Variety magazine.

“My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because it was so bad. I said, ‘No, thank you. I’d rather die at home’,” Hayek said.

The actress spent 7 weeks in her home in London which she shares with Kering CEO François-Henri Pinault and their daughter, Valentina.

The actress said that she was put on oxygen and hasn’t recovered her full strength pre-COVID battle.

Now, the actress is busy promoting her projects online. (TDT)