Actress Salma Hayek reveals she almost died due to COVID-19

Photo from Instagram: @salmahayek

Hollywood star Salma Hayek disclosed that she almost died after contracting COVID-19.

She revealed her ordeal in an interview with Variety magazine.

“My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because it was so bad. I said, ‘No, thank you. I’d rather die at home’,” Hayek said.

The actress spent 7 weeks in her home in London which she shares with Kering CEO François-Henri Pinault and their daughter, Valentina.

The actress said that she was put on oxygen and hasn’t recovered her full strength pre-COVID battle.

Now, the actress is busy promoting her projects online. (TDT)

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

