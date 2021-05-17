Entertainment

BREAKING: Rabiya Mateo enters Miss Universe Top 21

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Philippines’ bet Rabiya Mateo makes it to Miss Universe Top 21 in a grand coronation night in Florida, United States, on Monday, May 17.

In the opening number of the competition, Mateo was seen wearing a blue Sherrie Hill dress together with other contestants.

Mateo will now compete for the swimsuit round which would determine the next Top 10 candidates who will move an inch closer to the 69th Miss Universe crown.

Here’s the complete list of Top 21:

Colombia
Peru
Australia
France
Myanmar
Jamaica
Mexico

Dominican Republic
USA
Indonesia
Argentina
India
Curacao
Puerto Rico

Philippines
Brazil
Great Britain
Nicaragua
Thailand
Costa Rica
Vietnam

There are 74 delegates in the competition.

This year’s format of the Miss Universe will be relatively different compared to its previous editions according to Miss Universe Philippines national director Shamcey Supsup.

This year’s format will be the removal of the continental category for the Top 21 and only one chance for a candidate to speak in the Q and A round.

The Top 21 candidates who aced the preliminary contest will be chosen at the start of the pageant in Florida.

They will battle it out in the swimsuit round for the Top 10. Then the Top 10 candidates will be competing for the evening gown round.

After the evening gown round, they will be trimmed down to five candidates who will compete for the question and answer portion.

Mateo is eyeing the fifth Miss Universe crown.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Rabiya Mateo falls short of Top 10 of 69th Miss Universe pageant

21 mins ago

LOOK: Rabiya Mateo is on fire in yellow two-piece at Miss Universe swimsuit competition

32 mins ago

69th Miss Universe to only have one Q and A round?

2 hours ago

Philippines, Rabiya Mateo among top trending topics on Miss Universe coronation night

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button