BREAKING: Rabiya Mateo enters Miss Universe Top 21

Philippines’ bet Rabiya Mateo makes it to Miss Universe Top 21 in a grand coronation night in Florida, United States, on Monday, May 17.

In the opening number of the competition, Mateo was seen wearing a blue Sherrie Hill dress together with other contestants.

Mateo will now compete for the swimsuit round which would determine the next Top 10 candidates who will move an inch closer to the 69th Miss Universe crown.

Here’s the complete list of Top 21:

Colombia

Peru

Australia

France

Myanmar

Jamaica

Mexico

Dominican Republic

USA

Indonesia

Argentina

India

Curacao

Puerto Rico

Philippines

Brazil

Great Britain

Nicaragua

Thailand

Costa Rica

Vietnam

There are 74 delegates in the competition.

This year’s format of the Miss Universe will be relatively different compared to its previous editions according to Miss Universe Philippines national director Shamcey Supsup.

This year’s format will be the removal of the continental category for the Top 21 and only one chance for a candidate to speak in the Q and A round.

The Top 21 candidates who aced the preliminary contest will be chosen at the start of the pageant in Florida.

They will battle it out in the swimsuit round for the Top 10. Then the Top 10 candidates will be competing for the evening gown round.

After the evening gown round, they will be trimmed down to five candidates who will compete for the question and answer portion.

Mateo is eyeing the fifth Miss Universe crown.