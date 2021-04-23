Entertainment

Jukebox icon Victor Wood dies due to COVID-19 complications

Jukebox singer and OPM icon Victor Wood died due to COVID-19 complications. He was 74.

Victor’s wife Nerissa said he passed away at 9 a.m. Friday at the New Era General Hospital in Quezon City.

Nerissa thanked her husband’s friends, family and supporters who loved and supported the singer throughout the years.

“Sa mga kaibigan na laging andyan at sa mga anak niya na kahit malayo ay karamay ko at sa mga fans, salamat sa walang sawang suporta. Nawala man siya, mananatili ang kanyang mga kanta.,” she said.

Victor Wood was dubbed as the “Jukebox King” and “Plaka King” during his reign in the music industry in the 1970s.

He released a total of 26 albums during his entire career.

He was also known for his hits “Mr. Lonely,” “Release Me,” “I Went to Your Wedding,” “Fraulein,” “Carmelita,” and “Eternally,” to name a few.

