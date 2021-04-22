Netizens praise Erwan Heusaff for silently donating huge amount to Maginhawa Community Pantry

Netizens praised model and food vlogger Erwan Heussaff for donating to a fundraiser held by the organizers of the Maginhawa Community Pantry without fanfare.

Heussaff silently donated $2,000 or P96,000 to the PayPal fundraiser organized by the family of Ana Patricia Non.

In a Twitter post, organizer of the Community Pantry PH, Josh posted the screenshot of Erwan’s donation.

“I just need to mention this celeb guy who silently supported this cause. Mabuhay ang mga organizers ng mga community pantries!” he tweeted.

The fundraising campaign was opened by Ana Patricia Non’s sister to provide support to organizers and volunteers of community pantries across the country.

The fundraising has reached its limit $20,000, as of writing. It was initially set at $5,000.