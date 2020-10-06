Entertainment

Janine Berdin on her new look: ‘We shouldn’t be afraid of change’

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 20 mins ago

Kapamilya singer Janine Berdin, grand champion of It’s Showtime’s “Tawag ng Tanghalan” Season 2, has stunned netizens with her look transformation.

Aside from her new purple-ash hair color and a fairer complexion, netizens also noticed that Janine is now having a slimmer nose.

Photos of her makeover quickly became viral in various social media sites.


The singer, however, did not address netizens’ curious question if she went under the knife in order to achieve her makeover.

In an interview with Darla Sauler’s CATCH UP in 10 Minutes on Youtube, she only said: “Siguro, naging blooming po ako kasi hindi po ako natakot mag-change. Like, I think that’s what everyone should keep in mind: na we shouldn’t be afraid of change, na puwede tayong mag-change.”

“Let us not condemn change,” she added. “Kung may gustong mag-change ipa-change mo sila basta masaya sila.”

“Do something to make yourself happy, kasi naku, you only live once nga, di ba?

“And now, when I look at my photos now, when I look at the videos I take, parang ang saya ko. Parang nakikita ko na ang saya ko lang, parang ang saya ko na sa sarili ko,” Janine said.

Watch her interview below:

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of JUST IN: ABS-CBN to air entertainment shows on Channel 11

JUST IN: ABS-CBN to air entertainment shows on Channel 11

3 mins ago
Photo of LOOK: Finalists for Miss Universe Philippines 2020 candidates

LOOK: Finalists for Miss Universe Philippines 2020 candidates

17 hours ago
Photo of Buboy Villar, Angillyn Gorens split up

Buboy Villar, Angillyn Gorens split up

1 day ago
Photo of Vlogger dies after ex-husband sets her on fire in the middle of livestream

Vlogger dies after ex-husband sets her on fire in the middle of livestream

2 days ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close