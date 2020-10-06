Janine Berdin on her new look: ‘We shouldn’t be afraid of change’

Kapamilya singer Janine Berdin, grand champion of It’s Showtime’s “Tawag ng Tanghalan” Season 2, has stunned netizens with her look transformation.

Aside from her new purple-ash hair color and a fairer complexion, netizens also noticed that Janine is now having a slimmer nose.

Photos of her makeover quickly became viral in various social media sites.

janine berdin on her purple ash hair 💜🤍 pic.twitter.com/fwxqv2yXyy — Janine Berdin (@JanineBerdinOFC) October 5, 2020



The singer, however, did not address netizens’ curious question if she went under the knife in order to achieve her makeover.

In an interview with Darla Sauler’s CATCH UP in 10 Minutes on Youtube, she only said: “Siguro, naging blooming po ako kasi hindi po ako natakot mag-change. Like, I think that’s what everyone should keep in mind: na we shouldn’t be afraid of change, na puwede tayong mag-change.”

“Let us not condemn change,” she added. “Kung may gustong mag-change ipa-change mo sila basta masaya sila.”

“Do something to make yourself happy, kasi naku, you only live once nga, di ba?

“And now, when I look at my photos now, when I look at the videos I take, parang ang saya ko. Parang nakikita ko na ang saya ko lang, parang ang saya ko na sa sarili ko,” Janine said.

Watch her interview below:

