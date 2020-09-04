‘Bati na sa wakas’: Vlogger couple China and Tim Sawyer exchanged ‘I love yous’ on Raffy Tulfo show

Previously, vloggers China Roces and Tim Sawyer who took their quarrel to the program of Raffy Tulfo showed no sign of patching things up, but all ends well in today’s episode of the show.

The couple finally put their issues to rest.

The host, Raffy Tulfo, himself agreed to China’s request that she should be shared half of the earnings of Tim from their vlogs.

He however pointed out netizens’ comments that China might be suffering from postpartum depression due to her “actuations”-all the more that Tim needs to be by her side.

This time, China said she temporarily left their conjugal house.

Tulfo then popped the question: “Wala ba talagang pag-asa na kayo’y magkabalikan?”

China readily answered: “Ako po talaga gusto ko kaming magkaayos. Kasi gusto ko po ‘yung anak ko na may kalakihan din na pamilya… Kaya nga po ako bumili ng bahay na parang magsettle down na kami.”

She added: “Sumama lang po ang loob ko nung panahon na parang bigla nya kaming nakalimutan.

“Ang sa akin lang po maging fair sya sa akin. ‘Wag nya po akong ituring na tau-tauhan lang nya. At bigyan nya po ako ng karapatan dun sa pinaghirapan po naming.”

Tim, who was listening on the other line, explained on air that he had no affair with the girl being suspected by China as a “third wheel”. The girl also asked for China’s apology in the earlier part of the show.

In the end, the couple exchanged “I love yous.”

