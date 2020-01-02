Gerald Anderson says goodbye to ‘negativity’ of 2019

Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson bid goodbye to negativity he experienced in 2019 as well as the naysayers.

In an Instagram post, the actor said he will never be consumed by it and looks forward to the new year 2020.

“2019!! Whew!! You kicked my A$$ 🤦🏻‍♂️ but you showed me who the real ones are 👊🏻… So much negativity.. But i will never be consumed by it.. I will always see the best in people.. 2019 thank you but I’m leaving you behind… Well equipped for 2020,” he wrote on the caption of his social media post.

The Kapamilya actor also said his prayers for the year. “Dear God, if im wrong, correct me. If I’m lost, guide me. If i start to give up, keep me going.”

He ended his post greeting everyone a Happy New Year and the phrase “always be kind”.

The actor made headlines last year after his controversial break-up with Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo.