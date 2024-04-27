EntertainmentGlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Student from Ghana hugs 1,123 trees in one hour, sets world record

A forestry student from Ghana named Abubakar Tahiru has clinched a world record by hugging an astounding 1,123 trees in just one hour. The 29-year-old shattered the previous record with an impressive average of nearly 19 trees hugged every 60 seconds.

Originally from a farming community in Tepa, Ghana, Abubakar’s passion for nature conservation led him to pursue forestry studies at Auburn University in Alabama, USA.

His record-setting attempt took place at Tuskegee National Forest, where he embraced each tree with both arms, ensuring no damage was caused.

Despite fasting for Ramadan at the time, Abubakar tackled the challenge head-on, navigating swiftly between trees and maintaining the pace required for the attempt.

His dedication paid off as he surpassed the minimum requirement of 700 hugs, securing a spot in the prestigious Guinness World Records.

Reflecting on his achievement, Abubakar emphasized the importance of highlighting trees’ vital role in the ecosystem and the urgent need for environmental conservation efforts.

In a Guinness World Records report, he said: “Achieving this world record feels incredibly rewarding… It’s a meaningful gesture to highlight the crucial role of trees in our ecosystem and the urgency of environmental conservation.”

Looking ahead, he aims to deepen his involvement in forestry by promoting sustainable practices and inspiring youth, particularly from underprivileged backgrounds, to make a positive impact on the environment.

