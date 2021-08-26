UAE all set for ‘Balik Eskwela’

The UAE is more than ready to allow over 1.1 million students to return to schools all over the country – with stricter measures on COVID-19 prevention and vaccination to ensure everyone’s safety when classes begin this August 29.

Dr. Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson of the UAE’s health sector, said that the government has worked closely with public and private educational institutions during the implementation of distance learning in 2020, until the gradual trials of blended and face-to-face learning before the 2020-2021 academic year ended.

“We have completed a year and a half of distance learning, and the education sector has proven its success in continuing, despite the pandemic. Today, our role is key to maintaining this success and ensuring the return to normalcy. It is important to prepare students for physical attendance in schools and continuing their education in all national schools,” said Dr. Al Hosani.

As part of the back-to-school preparations, Dr. Al Hosani shared that 86% of teachers and educators, and 84% of administrative and technical staff in the school have already been vaccinated as of mid-August.

She also announced that all of the safety protocols will be implemented 30 days after the first school day to give a chance for parents who wish to get their children vaccinated. During the first 30 days, all students will be asked to present a negative PCR test every two weeks.

By September 28, both unvaccinated students under the age of 12, and vaccinated students over 12, will only need to undergo one PCR test every month. Meanwhile, unvaccinated students over 12 will be required to take a weekly PCR test.

Promoting vaccination

Weeks prior to the announcement of back-to-school guidelines across the emirate, the Ministry of Health and Prevention has been urging parents to get their children vaccinated with the ongoing ‘Let the Vaccination Be Your Choice’ campaign.

COVID-19 vaccination facilities led by the Abu Dhabi Public Health Services (SEHA) have been allowing parents to get their children vaccinated without the need for appointments.

When Filipino mom and teacher Kismette Cepe-Riguerra learned that students will engage in face-to-face classes this year, her six-year-old kid Alonso beamed with excitement with the opportunity to be with his classmates back again.

“Matapos ang 1 taon ng online learning, susubukan namin ang blended learning para sa aming anak. Bilang paghahanda at masigurong ligtas siya mula sa COVID-19 at sa ang kanyang mga guro at kaklase, minabuti naming pa-bakunahan na siya,” said Kismette.

She took Alonso to the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre – one of SEHA’s walk-in COVID-19 vaccination facilities, and got him the jab last August 14. Alonso’s second dose will be scheduled for next month, September 4.

As a teacher herself, she witnessed how the country has learned much from over a year and a half of distance and blended learning, implementing stringent rules against COVID-19 right from picking up kids in the morning at their bus, their engagement with teachers in the classrooms and at public spaces, and until they head back home daily.

“Bilang isa ring guro, nakita ko ang kahandaan ng gobyerno at mga sangay nito sa pamamalakad sa pandemya. Kaya naman minarapat naming subukan ang blended learning para sa aming mga anak lalo at maging noong nakaraang buwan, marami na ring mga bata ang blended or full face to face at nakita natin ang kanilang paglago lalo na sa aspeto ng socialialIzation,” said Kismette.

Kismette thanked the UAE for giving her child the protection he needs to make sure that he’s protected from the coronavirus and gets to socialize with kids his age in a secure school environment.

“Sa pagpasok ng aming anak ngayong taon, inaasahan namin ang kanyang patuloy na paglago hindi lamang sa mga asignatura nya kundi pati na rin sa pakikipagpaibigan, tamang paggalaw sa “new normal”, at pagdiskubre ng kanyang sarili. Kami at aming pamilya at lubusang nagpapasalamat sa pamahalaan ng UAE sa pag aalaga sa lahat ng residente lalo ba ngayong pandemya. Ang magkaroon ng libreng bakuna ay isang malaking pribilehoyo sa panahong ito,” said Kismette.

Parents’ preference

However, not all parents want their children to get back to school just yet.

Rose Tabucal, school principal at the United International Private School in Dubai, said that 8 out of 10 parents in their school also intend to continue full distance learning as much as possible.

With Dubai’s implementation of 100% back-to-school learning this October 3, parents have voiced their concern against the measure and asked Tabucal to find ways in their hopes that their children would remain indoors for the meantime.

“We are currently appealing to the Knowledge and Human Development Authority to allow our students to undergo full distance learning, as many parents in our school still prefer to have their kids stay indoors to avoid contracting COVID-19. Before their (KHDA’s) announcement last August 23, we have already prepared our teachers and advised parents that we will engage in distance learning and hope that Dubai would heed our appeal,” said Tabucal.

Jacqueline Awal, a mom of two college students in Abu Dhabi, stated that they have decided to continue with distance learning for the meantime as they wait for public transportation to and from the emirate to resume.

“Distance learning pa din po ang mga anak ko dahil na rin sa wala pa pong bus at may mga protocol pa sa boarder ng Abu Dhabi,” said Awal.

She shared that her children, 20-year-old Sjunsei and 17-year-old Sjinga have already been fully vaccinated as of January and May 2021 respectively.

“First line of defence po natin ang bakuna. Kailangan po nating sumunod sa protocol at sa mga expert upang mapangalagaan natin ang ating sarili, ibang tao lalong lalo na sa mga mahal natin sa buhay,” shared Awal who also thanked the UAE now that her entire family is already fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Thank you UAE for the Love and protection you are giving to us. For looking after the welfare of all the people residing in your loving country. Salute to all the frontliners. God bless us all. We love UAE – our second home for over 13 years,” she added.