UAE eases restrictions as COVID-19 cases fall

A huge decrease in new COVID-19 infections in the UAE prompted the government to ease mobility restrictions and customers’ capacity at various commercial establishments and public places.

This follows a notable 31.25% decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases from July to August. In the first week of July, new COVID cases hovered around over 1,600 per day.

In line with these developments, the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) recently announced a boost in allowed capacity of up to 80% on the majority of public places including shopping centers, restaurants, and cafes.

“We recently witnessed a level of commitment and awareness of all precautionary and preventative measures, which in turn positively impacted decisions and measures updates in different sectors,” read the statement from the UAE’s health sector.

“Updates to operating level of public sectors aims to achieve strategic balance & provide support to the health sector in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. It is done by studying UAE’s health situation and at a level that ensures everyone’s safety,” it added.

As of August 12-18, the average daily cases stood at around 1,100. In addition, daily recoveries from COVID remain steadily high at 1,400 to 1,500.

The ongoing vaccination drive of the UAE government also continues to be the world’s global leader, with a vaccination rate of 176.48 per 100 people.

At a total of 17.4 million injected doses, 73.21% of the UAE’s eligible population has been fully vaccinated while 82.82 percent have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

BOOSTING SOCIAL ENGAGEMENTS

UAE residents planning to enjoy staycations can now select from any hotel in the country as authorities have allowed these establishments to return to its pre-COVID 100% capacity. Social distancing between restaurants and tables have likewise been reduced from 2 to 1.5 meters.

In Dubai, restaurants and cafes are now back to pre-COVID business hours to serve more customers – provided they continue to adhere to all guidelines issued by authorities. Entertainment activities, such as live music bands have also been allowed until 3:00 am.

Tourism will also witness an increase in footfall with an increase of 80% in capacity across museums, cinemas, exhibitions, recreational facilities and other tourism activities.

The Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing in Dubai also gave its events sector a much-needed boost with allowed capacity of 100% for business events. It also increased the number of participants for community events at 2,500 for indoor events, and 5,000 for outdoor activities – without the need to check vaccination status of its participants.

Live audiences and participants of both entertainment and sporting events in Dubai have also been increased to 60% with limits depending on the maximum capacity of the venue.

However, free movement and standing concerts remain limited to vaccinated participants with a maximum of 5,000 individuals.

VACCINATION REQUIREMENTS

Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis, and Disasters Committee promotes a safer public environment for its residents as it re-implements its ‘green pass’ process across public places.

Starting from August 20, the Al Hosn app will be their pass to enter malls, restaurants, parks and other areas. Only individuals whose status will prove that they have been vaccinated will be allowed to enter. Visitors and tourists in Abu Dhabi will also have to comply by registering on the Al Hosn app.

The status on the Al Hosn app must also show a green background to prove that the individual has recently tested negative for COVID-19. Each PCR test that they take will reflect this green status for 30 consecutive days from when they receive their COVID-19 test result.

Residents who remain unvaccinated or whose PCR test results have expired will show a gray status on their Al Hosn app. They will be prohibited from entering public spaces. The only places where they can enter are hospitals, pharmacies, and grocery stores, to get their essential needs.

Abu Dhabi outlines these public spaces as follows: Shopping centers, restaurants, cafes, and all other retail outlets, including those not within a shopping center, as well as gyms, recreational facilities and sporting activities, health clubs, resorts, museums, cultural centers and theme parks. Unvaccinated individuals will also be prohibited from entering educational institutions such as universities, institutes, public and private schools and children’s nurseries in the emirate.

The UAE health sector continues to thank the public for supporting the government’s fight against COVID-19 and hopes that they will abide by the new rules and regulations to stop the pandemic in its tracks.

“What the UAE has achieved during the previous period depended on your sense of social responsibility and your adherence to all decisions and protocols issued by authorities. We appreciate your awareness. National efforts supported by people’s commitment and awareness of responsibility are the best ways to recover and return safely to normal life,” read the statement from the UAE’s health sector.