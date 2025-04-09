EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Off-Broadway 2 Finale delivers an explosive performance of ‘We Will Rock You’

Photo courtesy: Off Broadway UAE/Facebook

The Off-Broadway 2 Finale delivered a thrilling rendition of “We Will Rock You,” the electrifying musical inspired by the legendary music of rock band Queen.

Under the direction of Elipas Sibua, National Director of WCOPA TEAM UAE, the production featured a talented young cast who brought raw energy, charisma, and passion to every moment on stage.

Set in a dystopian future where creativity and live music are banned, We Will Rock You tells the story of a courageous group of rebels called the Bohemians, who fight to bring rock music back to life.

The cast shone brightly in their roles: David played the dreamer Galileo, Aarushi brought strength to the character Scaramouche, Dianna portrayed the bold Britney, Don Juan brought charm as Pop, and Ezekiel wowed the crowd as The Man, the amazing guitarist.

With high energy and the undeniable power of rock, the finale had the audience on their feet, celebrating the music and messages that have transcended generations.

 

