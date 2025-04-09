Meta expands protection for teen users on Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger

Meta has introduced additional protections for teen users across Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger, offering parents more control and peace of mind regarding their teens’ online safety.

In a recent statement, Meta announced that it will begin making Teen Accounts available on Facebook and Messenger. Originally launched on Instagram in 2024, Teen Accounts provide enhanced privacy settings that limit who can contact teens and filter the content they can access.

“We automatically place teens into Teen Accounts, and teens under 16 need a parent’s permission to change any of these settings to be less strict. Since making these changes, 97% of teens aged 13-15 have stayed in these built-in restrictions, which we believe offer the most age-appropriate experience for younger teens,” Meta said.

These privacy protections will soon be extended to Facebook and Messenger, with the rollout beginning in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada, followed by a global expansion.

Teens under 16 will now need parental consent before going live on Instagram or turning off the automatic blurring of images with suspected nudity in direct messages.

These new updates are expected to be available in the coming months.