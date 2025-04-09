RTA installs solar panels in 22 of its facilities to cut carbon footprint

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has successfully completed the installation of solar energy systems, including solar panels, across 22 of its buildings and facilities to promote sustainability and reduce environmental impact.

The project is expected to generate around 32 million kilowatt-hours of energy annually, which will help in reducing carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 10,000 tons each year, said Shaikha Ahmed Al Shaikh, Director of Facilities and Establishments at RTA’s Corporate Administrative Support Sector.

“This project is in line with Dubai’s future vision to achieve sustainable development, promote the use of renewable energy, and reduce the carbon footprint,” Al Shaikh said in a news release.

Solar panels have been installed at 16 different RTA locations, including bus depots in Al Quoz, Al Khawaneej, and Al Ruwayyah, passenger bus stations in Satwa and Oud Metha, and maintenance workshops in Muhaisnah. Additionally, solar systems have been integrated into metro depots and other RTA sites.

This initiative supports Dubai’s ambitious environmental goals, such as the Net Zero Emissions Strategy 2050, the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, and the Dubai Integrated Energy Strategy 2030.

In accordance with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) standards, the solar energy systems were customized to meet the specific needs of each building and facility.

In compliance with the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) standards, the solar energy systems were tailored to the specific needs of each building and facility.

The performance and efficiency of the solar panels will be continuously monitored using DEWA’s Shams Dubai calculator, providing real-time data to ensure optimal energy production and sustainability, the RTA said.