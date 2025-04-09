SportsGlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Filipina gymnast Jasmine Ramilo eyes Baku World Cup 2025 after stint in Bulgaria

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 mins ago

Ramilo (center) with Coach Claudia Mancinelli and Coach Elisabetta Boni

Italy-based gymnast Jasmine Ramilo, fresh from her gold medal victory at Olympia 74, once again showcased her talents on the world stage—this time at the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The 17-year-old Filipino-Italian athlete proudly represented the Philippines as the country’s sole competitor in the prestigious tournament, which gathered the world’s top rhythmic gymnasts. Competing in the women’s clubs event, Ramilo earned 25.750 points and placed 18th overall out of 85 participants—just shy of qualifying for the finals.

Now, Ramilo sets her sights on the next leg of the World Cup series in Baku, Azerbaijan, happening from April 18 to 20. Under the mentorship of Coach Claudia Mancinelli of Ginnastica Fabriano, she will team up with fellow Filipina rhythmic gymnast Breanna Labadan to represent the country once again.

“We are very thankful for the support you are giving to Jasmine, now she’s concentrating on her training for Baku World Cup,” her mother said. —Alona Cochon

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2025 04 09 at 9.37.18 AM

Upgrade your next flight with Singapore Airlines’ Premium Economy Class

29 mins ago
34334455

Dubai Police goes beyond duty; retrieves tourist’s valuable necklace from Hatta Dam waters

19 hours ago
iStock 1019902908

UAE intensifies medical aid efforts to Gaza amid ongoing crisis

20 hours ago
iStock 927096466

MOHRE makes WPS mandatory for 5 domestic worker professions

22 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button