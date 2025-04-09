Filipina gymnast Jasmine Ramilo eyes Baku World Cup 2025 after stint in Bulgaria

Italy-based gymnast Jasmine Ramilo, fresh from her gold medal victory at Olympia 74, once again showcased her talents on the world stage—this time at the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The 17-year-old Filipino-Italian athlete proudly represented the Philippines as the country’s sole competitor in the prestigious tournament, which gathered the world’s top rhythmic gymnasts. Competing in the women’s clubs event, Ramilo earned 25.750 points and placed 18th overall out of 85 participants—just shy of qualifying for the finals.

Now, Ramilo sets her sights on the next leg of the World Cup series in Baku, Azerbaijan, happening from April 18 to 20. Under the mentorship of Coach Claudia Mancinelli of Ginnastica Fabriano, she will team up with fellow Filipina rhythmic gymnast Breanna Labadan to represent the country once again.

“We are very thankful for the support you are giving to Jasmine, now she’s concentrating on her training for Baku World Cup,” her mother said. —Alona Cochon