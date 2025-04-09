COMELEC calls out Mocha Uson over ‘sexually suggestive’ campaign jingle

The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) has raised concerns over the campaign jingle of vlogger and Manila councilor candidate Mocha Uson, citing its “sexually suggestive” content.

In a letter addressed to Uson, the poll body pointed out that the jingle, which uses “double meaning,” may be misinterpreted and could divert public attention from key campaign issues.

“Puns and double meanings may be used as literary devices in campaigns, but we hope that these are used not to distract from your political platform or skirt the line between accepted speech and obscenity, as we are in the context of elections,” the Comelec said.

COMELEC urged Uson to reconsider the tone of her campaign and adopt messaging that is clear and appropriate.

“Sexually suggestive elements in your campaign can detract from the serious discussions we need to have about policy, governance, and the future of our communities,” it added.

The Comelec clarified that it is not against creative campaign strategies but emphasized the need to respect the electorates and ensure that campaign materials are appropriate for all audiences.

“However, we do not want to belittle a campaign platform based on sexually positive themes. If this is your message to the constituency of the third district of Manila, then, by all means, we hope that you will proceed with your candidacy and campaign along those lines, albeit in a more deliberate manner with proper regard for age-appropriateness,” the Comelec said.