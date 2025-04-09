Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

COMELEC calls out Mocha Uson over ‘sexually suggestive’ campaign jingle

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin26 seconds ago

Photo courtesy: Mocha Uson/Facebook

The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) has raised concerns over the campaign jingle of vlogger and Manila councilor candidate Mocha Uson, citing its “sexually suggestive” content.

In a letter addressed to Uson, the poll body pointed out that the jingle, which uses “double meaning,” may be misinterpreted and could divert public attention from key campaign issues.

“Puns and double meanings may be used as literary devices in campaigns, but we hope that these are used not to distract from your political platform or skirt the line between accepted speech and obscenity, as we are in the context of elections,” the Comelec said.

COMELEC urged Uson to reconsider the tone of her campaign and adopt messaging that is clear and appropriate.

“Sexually suggestive elements in your campaign can detract from the serious discussions we need to have about policy, governance, and the future of our communities,” it added.

The Comelec clarified that it is not against creative campaign strategies but emphasized the need to respect the electorates and ensure that campaign materials are appropriate for all audiences.

“However, we do not want to belittle a campaign platform based on sexually positive themes. If this is your message to the constituency of the third district of Manila, then, by all means, we hope that you will proceed with your candidacy and campaign along those lines, albeit in a more deliberate manner with proper regard for age-appropriateness,” the Comelec said.

 

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin26 seconds ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

489045513 122125133444751098 2576725158865133962 n

Off-Broadway 2 Finale delivers an explosive performance of ‘We Will Rock You’

50 mins ago
iStock 2188450078

Meta expands protection for teen users on Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger

2 hours ago
hes02qgp1k91dg5pn

RTA installs solar panels in 22 of its facilities to cut carbon footprint

3 hours ago
KELA Template 51

Filipina gymnast Jasmine Ramilo eyes Baku World Cup 2025 after stint in Bulgaria

4 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button