Ely Buendia breaks silence on allegations vs Eraserheads guitarist Marcus Adoro

Ely Buendia has issued an official statement on social media regarding the sexual harassment allegations against Eraserheads lead guitarist Marcus Adoro.

The statement, posted in collaboration with Eraserheads: Combo on The Run director Diane Ventura, acknowledged the controversy and emphasized their stand against abuse.

“We acknowledge the recent allegations that have surfaced online,” Ely wrote on Instagram. “As proponents of justice, we unequivocally condemn all criminal acts and stand against abuse of any form. Above all, we seek the truth.”

He added that Adoro will be stepping away from their upcoming project while addressing the issue: “We move forward with humility and deep respect for the truth and social responsibility.”

The band is set to perform in a concert on May 31 at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque City.

The controversy stems from a Reddit post in March, where a user alleged that Adoro raped her when she was in high school. As of writing, Adoro has not released a public statement addressing the accusation.

Eraserheads: Combo on The Run premiered in theaters last March. The film chronicles the band’s rise to fame, their emotional breakup, and the effort behind their historic 2022 reunion concert Ang Huling El Bimbo, which drew over 60,000 fans.