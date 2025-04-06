EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Ely Buendia breaks silence on allegations vs Eraserheads guitarist Marcus Adoro

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 1 hour ago

@elybumbilya/IG

Ely Buendia has issued an official statement on social media regarding the sexual harassment allegations against Eraserheads lead guitarist Marcus Adoro.

The statement, posted in collaboration with Eraserheads: Combo on The Run director Diane Ventura, acknowledged the controversy and emphasized their stand against abuse.

“We acknowledge the recent allegations that have surfaced online,” Ely wrote on Instagram. “As proponents of justice, we unequivocally condemn all criminal acts and stand against abuse of any form. Above all, we seek the truth.”

He added that Adoro will be stepping away from their upcoming project while addressing the issue: “We move forward with humility and deep respect for the truth and social responsibility.”

The band is set to perform in a concert on May 31 at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque City.

The controversy stems from a Reddit post in March, where a user alleged that Adoro raped her when she was in high school. As of writing, Adoro has not released a public statement addressing the accusation.

Eraserheads: Combo on The Run premiered in theaters last March. The film chronicles the band’s rise to fame, their emotional breakup, and the effort behind their historic 2022 reunion concert Ang Huling El Bimbo, which drew over 60,000 fans.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Sara Duterte 6

New batch of dubious names linked to VP Duterte’s confidential funds, lawmaker says

1 hour ago
487120355 981194180836913 9043169517487227070 n

New OFW hub opens in Hong Kong with rest area, training rooms, and free coffee

2 hours ago
Screenshot 2025 04 06 123313

Myanmar quake death toll reaches 3,471; UAE search and rescue team continues relief efforts

3 hours ago
Consulate

Philippine Consulate in Dubai to hold consular mission in Ras Al Khaimah

4 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button