DMW inaugurates Bagong Pilipinas one-stop OFW Aksyon Center

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) officially launched the Bagong Pilipinas One-Stop OFW AKSYON Center, centralizing key services from the DMW and its partner government agencies to provide essential full-cycle support and assistance for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., alongside DMW Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac, government officials, OFWs, and diplomats, led the inauguration of the center on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at the DMW Makati Building located on Malugay Street, Brgy. Bel-Air, Makati City.

The Bagong Pilipinas OFW AKSYON Center delivers comprehensive services to OFWs, starting from pre-departure processes, support during their overseas employment, and reintegration upon their return to the Philippines. Major frontline services provided include Balik-Manggagawa processing, reintegration support services, legal assistance, and access to the DMW AKSYON Fund for urgent needs.

The center also houses key government services from partner agencies, such as the Social Security System (SSS), PAGIBIG Fund, PhilHealth, TESDA, and other national agencies including Agriculture, Health, Labor, Trade, Tourism, Science and Technology, and Social Welfare.

A standout feature of the center is Migrant’s Brew, a café offering free coffee and snacks to visiting OFWs and their families. This marks the 23rd Migrant’s Brew outlet nationwide and the fifth in Metro Manila. Since its inception in November 2022 at the OWWA office in Pasay City, the café has served over 600,000 OFWs, offering a welcoming space during their visits.

The establishment of Migrant’s Brew in DMW and OWWA offices across the country underscores the government’s commitment to enhancing client services for OFWs, providing more than just transactional support.

Secretary Cacdac emphasized the Administration’s dedication to the Bagong Pilipinas governance agenda, which focuses on delivering compassionate, efficient, and responsive public service to the Filipino people.

Through a Usufruct Agreement, the Bagong Pilipinas OFW AKSYON Center expands DMW operations by utilizing additional space in the former Landbank Building. This move enables the department to better accommodate its growing workforce and streamline services for the Filipino migrant sector.