The pilot episode of “Masarap at Masayang Kwentuhan with NutriAsia” features Jousa Amor Nulla, a mom in Dubai who shares her heartfelt journey as an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW), sometimes missing home and longing for the familiar comforts of the Philippines. Despite being far from home, she finds comfort and connection by cooking her favorite Filipino dishes with NutriAsia products, including the Chicken Barbecue.

She prepared two important things before cooking: the chicken marinade and the dipping sauce. The first step in making the Chicken Barbecue is to mix all the ingredients for the chicken marinade. She combined 1 kilogram of chicken leg and thigh, 1/4 cup of Datu Puti Soy Sauce; 2 cloves of garlic, chopped; 1/8 cup of lemon-lime soda; 1 teaspoon of calamansi juice; 1 tablespoon of brown sugar; and 1/8 teaspoon of black pepper. Plus, she added her not-so-secret ingredient, which is the 1/4 cup of UFC Banana Sauce, cherished by us Filipinos for its perfect blend of sweet and spicy flavors!

While blending the flavors, Mommy Jousa emphasized the importance of cooking Filipino food at home as a mom: “Importante siya kasi alam naman natin na ang hinahanap talaga ng mga bata ay Filipino Food.”

To echo that sentiment, she shared her journey of learning to cook the delicious dishes her mom used to prepare. “Kaya ngayon ang ginagawa ko talaga ay pinagaaralan ko ang mga masasarap na luto ng mama ko,” she added.

Jousa also highlighted that Chicken Barbecue is perfect for meal planning by mommies as it is not time-consuming.

Once the chicken marinade is prepared, it’s important to allow the chicken to marinate for at least 30 minutes to ensure it absorbs the flavors of the marinade. While waiting, Mommy Jousa started preparing the sauce.

For the sauce, she mixed the ingredients in the following order: 1/4 cup of Datu Puti Soy Sauce, 1/2 cup of brown sugar, and 2 tablespoons of peanut butter. She then combined 1 cup of water and 2 tablespoons of cornstarch in a separate bowl before adding it to the mixture.

Once everything was ready, the host and mommy Jousa started cooking the chicken barbeque using a grill pan. They grilled the chicken for about 6 minutes on each side, ensuring that it’s thoroughly cooked. While grilling, they basted the chicken with the marinade for extra flavor.

“Kaya gustong-gusto ng mga kids ko ang chicken barbeque, dahil sa nilalagay kong UFC Banana Sauce and Datu Puti Soy Sauce sa marinade. Nagba-balance ang mga lasa nila,” she exclaimed.

After cooking the chicken barbeque, the host and miss Jousa tasted it to which the host added: “Eto talaga yung chicken barbeque na hinahanap ko, it is something to reminisce the recipe na lutong-bahay ng mommy ko.”

With NutriAsia, it’s now easy to capture how mom cooks “lutong-bahay.” Just like Jousa Amor Nulla, you can also echo the love and warmth of a mother in every dish that you cook. NutriAsia brings families together through cherished flavors, honoring the timeless bond between generations.