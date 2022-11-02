Landmark Retail reaffirms support for children and youth’s education through Dubai Cares partnership for the 14th consecutive year

Landmark Retail, the retail division of Landmark Group and UAE-based leading omni-channel retail conglomerate in the Middle East – has continued its partnership with Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, to support programmes aimed at providing underprivileged children and youth in developing countries with access to quality education.

Since the start of its partnership with Dubai Cares, which enters its 14th consecutive year, Landmark Retail and its customers have jointly contributed AED 12 million to support children and youth’s education through annual fund-raising initiatives.

This year’s Back-to-School fundraising initiative was driven across all Landmark Retail stores in Dubai, encouraging its customers to donate in-store and online to help raise funds for the UAE-based global philanthropic organisation.

His Excellency Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer and Vice-Chairman of Dubai Cares, said: “Support from the private sector is critical to the success of our efforts in providing children and youth in developing countries with access to quality education. We are grateful to the Landmark Group’s retail division for their long-standing commitment to supporting Dubai Cares’ programmes that bring underprivileged children and youth closer to the many life-changing opportunities that education has to offer. Landmark’s enduring belief in our mission is one of the many examples for other private sector organisations in the UAE to come forward and help expand the reach of the positive impact of our work. Together, we hope to create and shape a better tomorrow for individuals as well as wider communities.

“Lack of access to education is one of the biggest challenges that underprivileged children and youth are facing in many countries around the world. With limited or no opportunities for quality learning, their future is at stake. Through support from our long-standing partners such as Landmark Retail, Dubai Cares can continue furthering its mission of ensuring that every child and young individual can benefit from their right to education and take advantage of equal opportunities in life. We thank Landmark for their enduring support and look forward to our partnership going from strength to strength in the years to come.”

Commenting on the partnership, Renuka Jagtiani, Chairwoman at Landmark Group, said: “We are honoured by our long-term partnership with Dubai Cares and truly appreciate the vital role they are playing in delivering impactful programmes where access to education is inadequate.

“At Landmark Group, we believe in creating exceptional value for all the lives that we touch and our commitment to support Dubai Cares echoes this vision. Through this long-term partnership, we hope to play a small role in enhancing the quality of education in developing countries for children and youth and empowering them for a better future.”

As part of its ongoing CSR activations, Landmark Group has led several private sector efforts across the GCC region, including partnerships with entities such as the UNHCR – the UN Refugee Agency and Emirates Red Crescent in the UAE; Al Nahda Society, Ensaan, and The Saudi Food Bank in Saudi Arabia; as well as Al Rahma Association for Motherhood and Childhood in Oman, with various campaigns to support vulnerable communities across the region.