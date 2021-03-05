Philippines to receive a total of 23M doses of AstraZeneca this year—British Ambassador

British Ambassador to the Philippines Daniel Pruce said that the Philippines will be receiving 23 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the UK.

Pruce made the remarks shortly after thousands of vials of the drug were delivered last night from the COVAX facility.

“Within the COVAX Facility there will be further deliveries planned, I think 4 to 5 million in total of the AstraZeneca vaccine and other vaccines as well,” Pruce told GMA News.

Pruce said that more will be coming since the country has signed with a number of tripartite agreements.

“I think you’ll see a steady stream of consignment arriving throughout the rest of the year, and in total, I think by the end of the year we’ll have something of the order of 22 to 23 million shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the Philippines which I think is a fantastic achievement,” he said.

The Philippines may start using the AstraZeneca vaccine according to Health Secretary Francisco Duque III on Friday.

“Dahil kararating lang po ng AstraZeneca kagabi, kung tatanungin natin, kailan ba natin uumpisahan? Baka bukas, mag-umpisa na ang AstraZeneca,” Duque said in a press conference in Davao City.