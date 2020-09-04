EntertainmentUncategorized

LOOK: Lloyd Cadena asking for ‘healing’ in his last tweet

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 2 hours ago

The death of Youtube sensation Lloyd Cadena at the age or 26 is a huge loss not only to his millions of followers but also to the entire Youtube community who follows his vlogging journey since 2011.

On Friday, his official Facebook page announced that the young vlogger passed away.

Scrolling down to some of his recent tweets, Cadena had indicated some of his recent struggles.

“11:11 Healing for Everyone,” Cadena said in a tweet on September 2. It was unclear if the vlogger had already been experiencing medical concerns for weeks.


Despite his online success, Cadena said that Twitter has been toxic for him.

“Less twitter for my mental health. Thank You Cadenators,” he said.

Netizens couldn’t help but react to some of Cadena’s old tweets. Thousands of reactions were also sent to his tweet showing a photo with Emman Nimedez who also died after battling leukemia.

“Maraming salamat sa memories nyong dalawa. Napasaya nyoko nang halos 3 years,” a Twitter user shared.


Cadena started his vlogging career in 2011. He was a consistent ‘meme’ figure that gained popularity online. He has over 5.29 million subscribers on YouTube, and over 6.5 million followers on Facebook.

No details about the reason of his death was disclosed.

LATEST CHIKA: ‘Mas mabuti pa tumahimik ka na’: Lolit takes a swipe at BB Gandanghari over revelation involving ‘Piolo’

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of ‘Bati na sa wakas’: Vlogger couple China and Tim Sawyer exchanged ‘I love yous’ on Raffy Tulfo show

‘Bati na sa wakas’: Vlogger couple China and Tim Sawyer exchanged ‘I love yous’ on Raffy Tulfo show

1 hour ago
Photo of BREAKING: Another Filipino seafarer of UAE-based cargo ship that sank off Japan rescued

BREAKING: Another Filipino seafarer of UAE-based cargo ship that sank off Japan rescued

4 hours ago
Photo of UAE-based Gulf Navigation issues statement after its cargo ship sinks off Japan

UAE-based Gulf Navigation issues statement after its cargo ship sinks off Japan

9 hours ago
Photo of JUST IN: Social media superstar Lloyd Cafe Cadena passes away

JUST IN: Social media superstar Lloyd Cafe Cadena passes away

10 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close