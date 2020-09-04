LOOK: Lloyd Cadena asking for ‘healing’ in his last tweet

The death of Youtube sensation Lloyd Cadena at the age or 26 is a huge loss not only to his millions of followers but also to the entire Youtube community who follows his vlogging journey since 2011.

On Friday, his official Facebook page announced that the young vlogger passed away.

Scrolling down to some of his recent tweets, Cadena had indicated some of his recent struggles.

“11:11 Healing for Everyone,” Cadena said in a tweet on September 2. It was unclear if the vlogger had already been experiencing medical concerns for weeks.

11:11 Healing for Everyone! — Lloyd Cafe Cadena (@LloydCadena) September 2, 2020



Despite his online success, Cadena said that Twitter has been toxic for him.

“Less twitter for my mental health. Thank You Cadenators,” he said.

Netizens couldn’t help but react to some of Cadena’s old tweets. Thousands of reactions were also sent to his tweet showing a photo with Emman Nimedez who also died after battling leukemia.

“Maraming salamat sa memories nyong dalawa. Napasaya nyoko nang halos 3 years,” a Twitter user shared.

Maraming Salamat sa mga memories 💖 Napakabait, magalang at humble na bata ❤️ I love you Emman! pic.twitter.com/ZhCAVQ2TrU — Lloyd Cafe Cadena (@LloydCadena) August 16, 2020



Cadena started his vlogging career in 2011. He was a consistent ‘meme’ figure that gained popularity online. He has over 5.29 million subscribers on YouTube, and over 6.5 million followers on Facebook.

No details about the reason of his death was disclosed.

