Cebu Pacific set to increase flight frequency on Manila-Dubai-Manila route beginning October

Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, intends to increase its flight frequency between Manila and Dubai, from its current twice weekly, to thrice weekly beginning October.

Once regulatory approval is secured, CEB’s Dubai-Manila flights will be operating every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, while its Manila-Dubai service will be every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

With this added frequency, Filipinos who are currently in the UAE have access to more options and can find it easier to make plans for their essential travel to the Philippines.

In addition, CEB has also adjusted its passenger options—allowing for increased flexibility and added peace of mind given the developing situation for air travel all over the world. These expanded flexibility options include unlimited free rebooking for new bookings (but may be subject to fare difference), waived rebooking fees for three months of existing booking (subject to fare difference), and extension of the Travel Fund validity to two years.

For passengers with cancelled flights, or those who want to voluntarily alter travel plans, they may manage their bookings through the “Manage Booking” portal in the Cebu Pacific website (http://bit.ly/CEBmanageflight).

In compliance with the travel regulations being implemented by the governments of the Philippines and the UAE, CEB advises all guests to comply with the following requirements as necessary and applicable.

For guests flying from Manila to Dubai:

All Dubai resident visa holders who are flying back to Dubai International Airport (DXB) must still apply for and receive approval from the UAE’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs prior to travel by accessing their dedicated website link: https://smart.gdrfad.gov.ae/Smart_OTCServicesPortal/ReturnPermitService.aspx

Guests flying to or transiting through Dubai should hold a negative PCR test result before departure (the test should be conducted within 96 hours before departure).

Travellers must have a valid health insurance that can be used in the UAE, as required by the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA).

Guests are required to submit a printed and filled-out health declaration form from the DCAA website.

Guests without a negative PCR test result (valid for 96 hours), health insurance for use in the UAE, and filled out health declaration form may be denied check-in or boarding.

For guests flying from Dubai to Manila:

Under existing government protocols, all Philippine-bound guests are required to undergo COVID-19 RT-PCR test upon arrival at the airport.

Passengers must pre-register and accomplish the E-CIF online before they depart for the Philippines. They must also prepare to upload a picture of their passport’s bio page. Once registered, travellers must print or save the QR code on their mobile phones, so they can skip some steps as they go through the testing procedures. They may fill out their E-CIF at https://e-cif.redcross.org.ph.

Travellers must submit their contact information and destination address online before their flight. To accomplish the form, they may click here and choose “Travel Requirements.”

Non-OFW Returning Filipinos flying to or transiting through Manila are recommended to pre-book their accommodation in DOT-Accredited Facilities, where they will be quarantined as they wait for their COVID-19 RT-PCR test results.

Before going to the airport, passengers are advised to check for real-time Flight Status on CEB’s website https://bit.ly/CEBFlightStatusCheck. Guests should not go to the airport unless the flight schedule is verified and confirmed.

CEB has intensified precautionary measures across its operations, in accordance with best global practises and safety standards. Travellers can expect layers of enhanced bio-security preventive measures to keep all passengers and personnel safe. These safety measures include daily extensive cleaning and disinfection protocols for all aircraft and facilities, rapid antibody testing for all frontliners and crew members, as well as contactless flight procedures.

This is a developing situation. CEB flights may be adjusted depending on government regulations. For any information regarding their flights, passengers may be contacted through email addresses and mobile numbers provided upon booking, or updated via the website’s Manage Booking portal. CEB will also provide updates through its website and official social media accounts.

For questions or concerns, passengers can send a message via https://bit.ly/CEBrequest

Meanwhile, for more information, frequently asked questions may be found here: https://bit.ly/CEBFlightRemindersAE

Flights may be booked through www.cebupacificair.com or the mobile app, available both in Google Play and App Store.