AN ELEVATED SOCIAL DINING EXPERIENCE: Indulge in sports frenzy, halal delights at newly opened Elements Halal Sports Bar!

Who says no to an amazing sports hangout, where people come together to share platters of delicious bites, beaming with thrill as they watch games and cheer on their favorite teams? No matter the time and the weather, there is just no way we would pass on the chance to get a taste of this electrifying social dining experience.

But imagine taking your athletic viewing to a whole new level—getting the chance to watch the most up-to-date games while munching on delectable gourmet snacks that bring delight to the palate.

Elements Halal Sports Bar, located at The S Hotel in Al Barsha South 2, assures an elevated social dining experience as it finally opens its doors to enthusiastic patrons and customers of all ages, just in time as the highly anticipated football tournament commences!

Into The Heart of Vibrancy

This place guarantees to bring further spark and energy to the vibrancy offered by Dubai Science Park, setting itself apart as an exciting new halal non-alcoholic sports bar with its comfortable seats and big screens.

Elements Halal Sports Bar, which can house nearly 60 guests, features expansive spaces that can take your night out up a notch, providing good times at low risks with its gravitating music, lip-smacking delectables, and refreshing non-alcoholic concoctions.

Newest Food Trends and Tasteful Alternatives

Elements Halal Sports Bar showcases non-alcoholic drinks perfect for mindful drinkers and customers of all ages. If you want a taste of beer as you cheer on the game, try their Budweiser Sugar Free and Heineken abstemious beverages. For non-alcoholic spirits, you can have American Malt, Amaretti, Aperitif Rosso, and London Dry. The bar also offers non-alcoholic wines like Vina Chardonnay and Vintense Origin Les Galets Red Wine, as well as mocktails that include cold brews and shakes—all perfect for a classy night.

Even foodies can also find a home in this bar, as it offers newest halal food trends made with the freshest ingredients. Health-conscious patrons can check out their Healthy & Wellness Salad Bowl as well as Smokey Grilled Chicken Pineapple Skewers with Madras Curry Sauce.

Meat lovers, meanwhile, can find appetite satisfaction from the bar’s Seafood Platter and Grilled Lamb Chops. And, of course, don’t pass up the chance to taste its Smokey flavored signature Chicken Tikka pizza with Makhani sauce, Mozzarella cheese, chicken tikka, Onion, Bell Peppers, Coriander leaves, and more!

With energizing non-alcoholic blends and scrumptious halal finds on its menu, Elements Halal Sports Bar certainly gives the ideal chic dining den with fewer social consequences!

Fun And Beyond

Aside from live sports TV shown on its huge screens, Elements Halal Sports Bar also promises to keep the adrenaline going at all times, offering competitive game nights, private lounges that can seat 8 people, and other exciting activities that make for a great night out.

Enjoy playing pool or DART with your friends, or bring your love for sports to life as you engage in lively fuss ball games—with the bar’s cozy and soulful atmosphere that makes you want to stay longer and savor every hour!

As it welcomes the long-awaited football and sports season, Elements Halal Sports Bar—with its ideal location and mouth-watering halal food—is truly the ultimate hangout spot for every age bracket!

Location: 1st Floor, The S Hotel Al Barsha (4-star Hotel)

Dubai Science Park, Opposite My City Centre

Al Barsha South 2, Dubai – UAE

Open Daily: 12NN till 1AM

For Reservations :

Call or What’s APP : +971 56 544 9057

Phone : +971 4 871 2222 / 2288

Email : [email protected]

Facebook ID : https://www.facebook.com/ShotelAlBarsha

Instagram ID : https://www.instagram.com/theshotelalbarsha/

Hotel Website : www.s-hotelsinternational.com