HUAWEI nova 10 Series: Leading the mobile photography game with unmatched front camera system

Created on the foundation of innovative technology, every generation of the HUAWEI nova series strives to represent the ideology of an innovative piece of technology that has an on-trend design, powerful cameras, excellent performance, and offers smart interaction experiences. As of July 2022, the nova Series has accumulated a total of more than 200 million users worldwide. Now nova series come into its 10th generation recognising the nova users’ love of photography as a way to connect and even rediscover the beauty and wonder that exists all around them. Boasting an upgraded imaging experience, the HUAWEI nova 10 Series allow users to record their daily lives and express themselves with renewed self-confidence.

Master creativity through the art of the photograph

Amongst the host of new camera features in the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro is a newly upgraded HUAWEI Multi-Vision Photography, 60MP Dual Autofocus Front Camera, and Instant AF with Quad Phased Detection, which brings together functions like Showcase Focus, Dual-View Video, and 0.7X—5X Zoom Selfie and 0.7X—5X Zoom Selfie Video. In simple terms, they scale up your selfie skills to a whole new level, producing self-portraits that are as textured, vibrant, and alive as their photographers. The pioneering 60MP Ultra-Wide Autofocus front camera supports a 100-degree ultra-wide angle with a 1/2.61-inch sensor that produces 4K quality. Essentially, when using the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro, gone are the days of lighting anxiety and poor resolution photos.

Be confident in yourself

With the HUAWEI Multi-Vision Photography feature, you can show your beauty with the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro’s brand-new AI Portrait algorithm, which can highlight your features, bringing out fine details such as hair strands and skin texture. With the Portrait Close-up Camera, users can also enjoy experimenting with a 2X optical zoom and up to 5X digital zoom feature, allowing them to access an unparalleled close-up portrait experience that can expand upon what the human eye perceives.

While we often dismiss Gen Z’s woes about unflattering self-photos, Huawei presents a solution to this very issue through these new camera features and the importance of capturing photos that authentically reflect our sense of ourselves.

Own the spotlight and take the centrestage of your story

What’s more, the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro supports shooting portraits with bokeh effects, courtesy of the HUAWEI XD Fusion Engine and HUAWEI Multi-Vision Photography. That means less time worrying about errant photo bombers, distractingly chaotic backgrounds, or rogue, strobe lighting, and more time spent living in this single, precious moment you are snapping.

Indeed, when users take a photo using the front camera, the HUAWEI nova 10 Series’ in-built XD Fusion Engine automatically conducts semantic analysis on multi-frame RAW images, achieving that pixel-grade portrait segmentation and crystal-clear clarity that goes down so well on all our favourite social media platforms.

HUAWEI nova 10 Pro comes with an all-in-one vlogging studio

Is vlogging experiencing a new heyday? Well, yes. But this new trend also comes with new pressures. Audiences now demand video content that is short yet impactful enough to last through their ever-dwindling attention span. Furthermore, vloggers also find themselves needing to publish consistently and frequently. To keep up with the industry’s evolving demands, vloggers can turn to the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro, which can simplify the process of vlogging. Here are some of the many ways that the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro can elevate your vlogging experience:

Shoot from different perspectives

The HUAWEI nova 10 Pro also comes with the Dual-View feature that lets users shoot with the combination of dual front cameras, front and rear cameras, as well as picture-in-picture shooting. Whether shooting for a long-form vlog or a short-form video meant for social media, it is now easier than ever to condense different perspectives in a single video frame for effective storytelling.

The multi-camera feature is especially useful for vloggers who specialise in product reviews or unboxing videos. With dual-view video, you can record both the product demonstration and your live reaction at the same time, which means there is no longer a need to fidget and move the camera around while your hands are full. Along with the multi-camera, the Showcase Focus feature is also super handy for product reviews or makeup tutorials.

Stay in the spotlight of your story

When using the rear camera, users can select the Follow Focus feature that locks in focus on the subject and then intelligently follow the selected subject. When a single person is shown on the frame, the camera focus frame will automatically lock in the subject. With multiple parties in the frame, users can manually tap and select the main subject in the shot. Even if the subject is temporarily blocked for 6 seconds, the camera can still follow the subject when they reappear in front of the camera.

Follow Focus is best suited for filming content that requires a lot of movement. Whether it is a travel video, fitness routine or dance recital, you will no longer need to repeatedly readjust the camera to keep yourself in view. As the camera readily follows and captures your every movement, as though you have a moving cameraman built into your device!

HUAWEI nova 10 Series resurrects the art of Night Photography

Night photography is an overlooked art many feel wary about approaching. Many amateur and aspiring photographers are at a disadvantage here as it requires more equipment than usual. Especially with more preferring to use the smartphone for casual photography, it can be even more of a challenge when it comes to finding the perfect phone that has a dependable lens quality and photography modes to capture ideal night-time photographs.

Enter the HUAWEI nova 10 Series. With a major focus on camera technology, the three smartphones are built with strong front and rear cameras for the young users who actively post their lives on social media and love taking photographs, even in the most mundane moments, simply just for memory’s sake.

Included in the HUAWEI nova 10 and HUAWEI nova 10 Pro suite of camera and photography functions is the Super Night Mode feature, which better equips users everywhere to take dazzling night-time shots, bringing excellent details beyond the perception of human eyes in dark scenes, as well as leveraging its powerful light sensing capabilities and pixel-grade reconstruction technology, to increase the brightness of dark areas.

The nova 10 Pro is available in Colour No. 10 and Starry Black colours for 2399 AED, while the HUAWEI nova 10 is available in Colour No. 10, Provence, and Starry Black colours for 1899 AED. And the HUAWEI nova 10 SE is available in Colour No. 10, Mint Green, and Starry black for 1299AED.