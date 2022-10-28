West Zone’s ‘WOW Deals’ gives thrilling discounts during six-day ‘Happy Halloween’ sale till 2nd of November

West Zone joins the entire UAE community with the fun-filled festivities and exciting activities of the global Halloween occasion with an extended, exclusive six-day promo running until November 2!

Filipinos and residents all across the country can enjoy West Zone’s ‘Happy Halloween’ sale across over 130 branches nationwide, as the store’s ‘Wow Deals’ promo will provide thrilling discounts across a number of items.

The ‘Happy Halloween Sale’, valid from October 28 to November 2 features several household items which Filipinos and other UAE expats need every day. So whether you want to buy food items, frozen goods, household products or other things for your house, this is the right time to for you to shop at West Zone!

For our Filipino community, West Zone has also included a special Halloween selection of products from the Philippines to the list of items they have on sale that you shouldn’t miss!

Filipinos and the UAE community as a whole can expect to save money on their purchases at West Zone, which offers exciting promotions every week. Keep an eye on their social media pages for the most recent discounts and updates!