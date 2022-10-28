WEMART to hold massive sale on seven delicious breads, pastries this October

Filipinos always love fresh bread all day round – from their morning coffee to midnight cravings. And now, WEMART fulfils Filipino’s love for fresh bread with their must-try bakery selections, which are available at huge discounts!

Running until October 31, WEMART will be giving huge discounts on seven of their must-try bread and pastries.

Filipinos and UAE residents will enjoy WEMART’s Shredded Bread for only AED8.5 per piece, with its milky, soft texture that’s sure to fill you up for the day.

Are you a fan of tarts? WEMART’s extra special Egg Tart and Red Bean Tart will be available for only AED14 for a box of six! These tarts have a delicious crust which is complemented by a sweet central flavor of your choice – a definite must-try especially for those who have yet to try WEMART’s baked goods!

WEMART’s Egg Yolk Crisp for only AED10 is another bread that will surprise you – despite its simple look on the outside, within it lies layers of delicious sweet and savory flavors that you shouldn’t miss!

Durian lovers ought to try WEMART’s all-new Durian Crisp for only AED8 which brings out the tropical fruit’s sweet taste on this fluffy pastry!

Meanwhile, those who love pastries from the Far East will surely enjoy WEMART’s Original Mochi which is also on sale for only AED8! This pastry is a sure hit that will fulfil those sweet tooth cravings no matter what time of the day it is.

Craving for muffins? WEMART’s Mini Muffin Cake at a discounted price of AED10 will definitely be a surefire hit for pastry lovers.

WEMART is available through the following branches:

WEMART Hypermarket – Clock Tower

Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Abu Dhabi – Hamdan

Abdulla Bin Darwish Building (adjacent to Al Masraf Bank) Hamdan St. – Salam St. Junction, Abu Dhabi

WEMART Supermarket – Baniyas Branch

Shop-7, Baniyas Complex Tower, Nasser Square in Deira, just behind the Baniyas Square Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Supermarket – International City

China Cluster, International City, Dubai

WEMART Hypermarket – Dubai Investment Park

Shop No 2-1,Darwish Bin Ahmed & Sons Building B – Dubai Investments Park – Dubai