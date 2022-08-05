Pru Life UK taps Ben&Ben as an ally to help Filipino families get the most out of life

Leading life insurer Pru Life UK officially introduced Ben&Ben as its new brand ambassador to help more Filipino families get the most out of life at a fun-filled family day event held at The Island in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

At the launch, the company talked about how the band perfectly aligns with the company’s progressive and inclusive approach in defining a family. Testament to this is the insurer’s recently announced product called PRUHealth FamLove, a first-of-its-kind yearly renewable life insurance and critical illness plan that protects up to four family members under one policy. Under this plan, family members also include same-sex or common-law partners, parents, and adoptive children.

“Like many Filipino families, Ben&Ben is diverse, inclusive, and warmhearted. They resonate with the strong family ties that Filipinos are known for representing both the traditional and modern Filipino families. We are delighted to welcome Ben&Ben into our Pru Life UK family as our new brand ambassador and ally in helping more Filipino families get the most of life,” said Pru Life UK General Manager and Chief Commercial Officer Gilbert Simpao.

The top-rating Original Pilipino Music band who serenaded the crowd with its top hits such as Paninindigan Kita, Kathang Isip and Pagtingin, is a perfect example of both traditional and progressive Filipino families who are doing great things together, recognizing their differences, and celebrating diversity and inclusivity.

The event is Ben&Ben’s first public performance as Pru Life UK’s ally to help Filipino families of different types and sizes get the most out of their lives through PRUHealth FamLove, and its unique and game changing features. The product is designed for customers to share their critical illness protection coverage with different types of family members, including single parents, cohabiting partners, LGBTQ+ partners, and adoptive family members.

The product is also the first in the country as it provides coverage should any major organs require surgery, without the need to remember the long list of critical illnesses. This is a new generation of solutions designed to provide customers with simple, flexible and future-proof protection benefits against unknown diseases. It also provides long-term coverage until age 85.

“Strengthening Filipino families through financial wellness is one of our biggest advocacies at Pru Life UK. We want every Filipino household to have peace of mind by bringing protection closer to everyone. PRUHealth Famlove, with its shareability feature, is a step forward in achieving that as it gives families an affordable and accessible life protection option,” Pru Life UK Senior Vice President and Chief Customer & Marketing Officer Allan Tumbaga said.

In celebration of family diversity and championing individuality, Pru Life UK launched Famvatar, a unique digital experience that lets anyone create a personalized group avatar starring one’s family. Users can then use their unique, fun-filled chat stickers in group chats and more.

To make a Famvatar and know more about Pru Life UK’s PRUHealth FamLove, please visit www.prulifeuk.com.ph.