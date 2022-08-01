TFT ReachLatest NewsNewsTFT News

West Zone Supermarket opens 135th branch in Oud Metha, Dubai

Photo during the ribbon cutting ceremony of West Zone Supermarket

West Zone Supermarket, a one-stop-shop for essential items and specialty products, has opened a new branch at Net.com building at Oud Metha, Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Monday, August 1.

Screen Shot 2022 08 02 at 2.05.24 AM

Many Filipinos eagerly waited for the latest branch’s grand opening.

“Matagal na namin itong hinihintay magbukas,” said Sam.

Many of those who joined the opening event said that they are living nearby the new West Zone Supermarket location and had looked forward to the grocery store’s launch in the past months.

“Mas convenient na kasi di na namin kailangang pumunta ng Karama para mamili,” said Roger.

Screen Shot 2022 08 02 at 2.05.45 AM
Photo of Christie and her family

Christie, an OFW living near the area brought her entire family to shop. She said she loved how West Zone Supermarket has almost all the essential Filipino items that Pinoys use back home.

“Napili namin itong West Zone kasi very accessible siya sa aming lugar, kumpleto at medyo affordable yung presyo ng mga products dito, said Christie.

Christy shopped with her grandson Jeremy.

“It’s brand new and there are lots of new products and I’m excited to see what products will be featured here,” said Jeremy.

The store is the 135th addition to their chain of supermarkets that is known for its wide range of Filipino products. Present during the ribbon cutting is West Zone Group’s Chairman, Mr. Naresh Kumar Bhawnani and Geneal Manager, Mr. Krishna Swamy.

“We are already a household name in the Filipino community. We still have plans to grow in the Dubai Marketand we will be growing agressively in the Abu Dhabi Market also in the years to come,” said Mr. Swamy.

As part of their Grand Opening, they are running a 4-day Special promotion which includes several Filipino-loved products.

“The last one year, what we are trying to focus is in the fresh section: fish, butchery, and all those category, and we will be having special offers all year round,” Mr. Swamy added.

West Zone Supermarkets also offer deals which will make you go – ‘W0W’ and has been branded for making sure that their customers get the value for their money.

