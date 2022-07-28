Al Maya: Win 500 AED voucher by guessing the total price of ingredients

Al Maya Supermarket is giving away 500 AED worth of gift voucher to The Filipino Times readers who can guess the correct total price of ingredients for cooking Sinignang na Hipon that is good for 10 people.

The mechanics to join are simple.

1. Answer in the comment section: “Guess the total price of the ingredients” of the Sinigang na Hipon, and tag 5 friends with the hashtag #TFTxAlMaya 2. Like and share the facebook competition post. 3. Follow Al Maya Group on Facebook

Pretty easy, right? So make sure to take a shot and comment your guess now. Winners will be announced this August 2022.

Al Maya Supermarket is one of the leading grocery stores in the United Arab Emirates with over 50 branches. They offer Filipino-favorite items and products in their Filipino Food section.

This promotion is exclusive to Filipinos in the UAE.