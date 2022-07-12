Ayala Land: Building sustainability-focused communities

Ayala Land, Inc., puts sustainability at the heart of its growing number of communities, emphasizing the role of the environment to the growth and development of the next generation.

Its latest campaign ‘Back to Grass, Back to You’, takes a glimpse as to how Ayala Land has streamlined its communities into a place filled with opportunities while not sacrificing the welfare of the environment at the same time.

Sustainability was incorporated into every Ayala Land development, decades before the pandemic began.

Sustainability standards and practices did not appear to be obvious at the time. People, families, and organizations who live and work in these developments appreciated them during the pandemic for the resilience and safety of their homes, the comfort and convenience of moving around in places of business and convergence, and the growth of their local and regional economies.

People did not miss their daily commutes on congested streets when we were quarantined, but they did realize they were missing out on the simple joys of taking a walk or going for a run on a tree-lined path, and even just the ease and freedom of movement in their own spaces.

All of these are visible in ALI’s 31 estates. Makati CBD, Nuvali, Bonifacio Global City, and Cebu Park District, to name a few, are frequently referred to as growth benchmarks when stories about their cities are told. More growth centers are sprouting up in master-planned and integrated communities in Pampanga’s Alviera, Cavite’s Vermosa, and Davao’s Azuela.

In particular, the Nuvali Estate in Laguna is a model of environmentally-friendly property design and development. It also demonstrates that economic centers can expand without sacrificing open spaces, trees, and green expanses where communities can unwind, exercise, and take in some fresh air.

The open and outdoor areas, as well as the safety and security provided by professionally-managed residences, are features of Ayala Land Premier, Alveo, Avida, Amaia, and BellaVita residential communities.

The company’s vision is to enhance land and enrich people’s lives across all its developments. It aims to accelerate the pace of reinvention in its communities, products, and services while remaining environmentally conscious.

