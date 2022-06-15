KIOXIA’s ExceLENS Photo Walks announced with exciting prizes for photography enthusiasts

KIOXIA has announced ‘ExceLENS Photo Walks’, an exclusive and unique photography platform for all photography enthusiasts who want to showcase their skill with their camera work. The launch event of ‘ExceLENS Photo Walks’ was attended by the whos’ who of leading photography influencers from across the region.

‘ExceLENS Photo Walks’ aligns with KIOXIA’s ‘’Preserve your Memories’’ campaign for KIOXIA memory products and is open to all customers who have been buying KIOXIA SD cards. Participation at the event is open to all customers who buy any KIOXIA SD cards of 64 GB and above capacity. Those who buy higher capacities of the KIOXIA SD cards will have a better probability to enter the event. Those who wish to be a part of ‘ExceLENS Photo Walks’ need to register for the same on the website (https://excelensphotowalks.com)

Participants of ‘ExceLENS Photo Walks’ will have the opportunity to further enhance their photography skills with lessons from some of the region’s leading photography specialists and influencers.

Cesar Parroco, Subodh Shetty, Hermis Haridas and Neeraj Murali, all accomplished and well-known photo influencers shared their insights during the launch and they would be available to mentor and train participants at the event.

All participants will need to bring along their own cameras and accessories to the event. There is also the option to rent a camera. Participants will also be taken on a field trip to try out techniques they were instructed in at the event.

Participants can choose one category from several for their field trips based on their interests. These include Wildlife, Fashion, Landscape, V-Logging, Architecture, Food and Sports.

All participants will get a Kioxia T-Shirt , Cap , Photographer -Jacket , NotePad apart from the free theory and practical training. Moreover, they will also have the opportunity to post the photographs they have clicked on the ‘ExceLENS Photo Walks’ Social media handle.

Some spectacular awards await the winners of the event’s competition. The Grand prizes include:

5 Winners will get a chance to travel to Masai Mara in Kenya

5 Winners will get a chance to travel for Photo Walks to Ranthambore National Park in India

10 Winners will get a chance to travel for Photo Walks to Georgia

2022 marks the 35th anniversary of the KIOXIA’s invention of NAND flash memory. KIOXIA was rebranded in October 2019 from Toshiba Memory. The brand is marketed by Toshiba Gulf across the Middle East and Africa region and had marked its first anniversary in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) with a spectacular display on Burj Khalifa on 22nd June 2021.

Santosh Varghese, VP at Toshiba Gulf FZE said, “We conceived this platform to nurture latent photography skills among amateurs and try and offer them sessions where they get to learn specialist techniques including post-production training from some of the region’s leading photo influencers. Along the way, they also get to know about importance of storage in photography with best-in-class SD cards from KIOXIA that is integral to excellent photography and help them do greater justice to their photography creations.”

The “KIOXIA” branded consumer products include microSD/SD memory cards, USB memory and SSDs that are all uniquely designed to enable end-users to store their digital way of life wherever and whenever they want. The SD cards are X-ray proof, weatherproof and shock proof SD memory cards , these cards have the highest Read and Write that suit all storage needs of a user. Manufactured in Japan, the memory cards come with a 5-year warranty.

Santosh added, “KIOXIA has fast established as the SD card of choice for photography enthusiasts in the region for their excellent quality and durability that are essential for capturing and storing precious memories. While KIOXIA makes inroads in the region’s market, we are happy to offer our users with an exclusive opportunity to showcase their talents and enhance their skills at photography.”