Win Nissan Xterra, ARY Gold coins, Dirhams Cash prizes with Sharaf Exchange’s Festive Dhamaka promo

As the Third-largest population in the UAE, Filipinos in the UAE likewise rank amongst the top senders of remittances every month. And now, Sharaf Exchange gives back to the Filipino community by giving them a chance to win tons of prizes just by sending Remittances!

Sharaf Exchange’s ongoing ‘Sharaf Festive Dhamaka’ will award 101 winners for the upcoming two months with gold coins, cash prizes, and a MEGA WINNER of one Nissan Xterra for their grand draw! There will be 60 winners of AED 250 (30 each month), and 40 winners (20 per month) who will each take home 2-gram gold coins.

Starting from April 6, All you need to do is visit your nearest Sharaf Exchange branch to remit your money and you will already be in the running to win one of these three cash prizes.

The more times you remit, the better your chances of winning! Sharaf Exchange’s ‘Sharaf Festive Dhamaka’ promo runs until May 31, 2022.

For more info about Sharaf Exchange, be sure to check out their official website at www.sharafexchange.com or call their Toll-Free number at 800-8111.

Stay up-to-date with Sharaf Exchange’s latest promos on their official social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Youtube, and LinkedIn.

Sharaf Exchange, one of the leading Remittances and Financial Solutions providers in the UAE and a part of Sharaf Group, operates business from 37 strategic locations in the UAE. Their ongoing network expansion is driven by the exchange house’s customer-centric approach to create convenience, improve accessibility and ease for customers to make payments across the world. The branches will function as a one-stop-shop for customers with solutions for all their Remittance and Forex requirements, in addition to personalized payment services. Filipino customers can also avail SSS and Pag ibig services from all the branches of Sharaf Exchange.

Apart from the amazing exchange rates, Sharaf Exchange is also widely known for its progressive loyalty program aptly called “Usrati”. ‘Usrati’ is an Arabic word that in itself means ‘My Family’ making it a fitting title for a program that enables members to not only participate in a rewards program, it also empowers members to head home during times of emergency. (T & C apply).