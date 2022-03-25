MSM Cargo marks its 10th anniversary with low-cost cargo shipments to the Philippines

OFWs who are planning to send their balikbayan boxes (care boxes) to their loved ones in the Philippines can take advantage of MSM Cargo’s low-cost anniversary packages.

For every ‘Super Jumbo’ or ‘Jumbo’ box availed, Filipinos get an extra free ‘Bulilit’ box, tape, gunny bag (sako), and strapping, giving more space to fill in with imported items like canned goods, chocolates, and shoes.

MSM Cargo operates in the UAE, covering pick-up services within the 7 emirates. They deliver stable and guaranteed cargo services to the Philippines when it comes to door-to-door delivery.

With 10 years of service, 4 branches, and 2 offices in the UAE and the Philippines, MSM Cargo aims to continue providing the best level of customer satisfaction and to continue to great lengths to ensure that their customers will have peace of mind while their goods are being transported.

For pick-up and delivery, contact:

• Al Satwa Office: 04 354 6080; WhatsApp at 050 918 6264

• Al Satwa Shop 1 (at the back of Manila building): 04 354 6081

• Al Satwa Branch (near the big mosque): 04 354 6086

• Deira: 04 591 3989

• Abu Dhabi: 02 444 124; WhatsApp at 052 805 7325

For additional inquiries, Filipinos can message them on their official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MSMCargoInt.