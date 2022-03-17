HONOR introduces HONOR X8 with RAM Turbo Technology and Stunning Display

Bringing HONOR’s innovative technology solutions to Middle East users, global technology brand HONOR today introduced the HONOR X8, the newest member of HONOR’s reliable HONOR X Series, a combination of cutting-edge technology, features and style. The HONOR X8 is a pivotal landmark in the series, it sets high standards by providing the customers an exquisitely slim and stylish design, a large screen with super narrow bezels and boasts an advanced memory capability the HONOR RAM Turbo, an HONOR technology, that exceeds expectation and provides smooth experience to the users. The release marks HONOR’s first HONOR X Series product launch in Middle East market, since becoming a fully independent brand and follows the successful launch of the HONOR 50 Series that will expand the brand’s product portfolio and bring HONOR’s powerful technology to all users. Running on Android 11 with Google Mobile Services (GMS), the HONOR X8 will be available in UAE at AED 899 (6GB+128GB).

“HONOR X8 showcases HONOR’s commitment to delivering innovative technology solutions and a seamless user experience, allowing consumers to truly immerse themselves and indulge in the content they are consuming. It demonstrates the brand’s daring ‘Go Beyond’ attitude and design hallmarks through its exceptional technologies, striking minimalist design and sophisticated craftsmanship,” said Zhao Likhun, CEO of HONOR Device Co, Ltd. Middle East.

Keeping in mind the consumers buying pattern shifting towards online in the Middle East and to make HONOR products accessible to more and more customers, HONOR announced the opening of company-owned online store in UAE –HONOR Online Store. Going forward, HONOR products will be available online on the store for all categories: ranging from phones, Laptops, Wearables and Accessories.

Talking about the HONOR Online Store, Mr. Zhao Likhun said, “More and more customers now prefer buying their gadgets online and to keep pace with the changing trend we have introduced our own online store, specially designed to cater to the needs of online buyers.”

With online payment, HONOR Online Store will also support cash on delivery as an option for purchase. Customers will be provided with 1 year of warranty for products listed on the store and have an option of return within 7days, free of cost. Additionally, HONOR will also provide support Live Chat and call centre customer support available all week from 9am to 9pm.

HONOR X8 will also be available on the HONOR Online Store and as an opening offer, the first 100 smartphone consumers will receive exclusive gift box and get free shipping. The offer is valid till March 31st only.

The Smart Memory Expansion Technology: HONOR RAM Turbo

The HONOR X8 boasts an advanced memory capability, and is equipped with HONOR RAM Turbo, an HONOR technology solution that coverts a small portion of Read Only Memory (ROM) into RAM, boosting efficiency and allowing users to enjoy faster speeds, and an optimized user experience loading apps and content. Perfect for users who enjoy faster speeds when loading apps and content, HONOR RAM Turbo expands RAM by compressing background apps, enabling the HONOR X8 to simultaneously open around 20 apps compared to competition which is just 12 apps at a given point of time without compromising on efficiency. The technology stops background processes from getting killed when users switch apps, ensuring users can take a call or write a message when they are gaming or watching a movie. Apps will still be running in the background and waiting for users to pick up exactly where they left off.

A smartphone powerhouse, the HONOR X8 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon® 680 Mobile Platform, an advanced 6nm processor​, designed to deliver superior performance while conserving power.

Super Narrow Bezels and 6.7-inch HONOR FullView Display

Presenting a truly immersive visual entertainment experience, the HONOR X8 has super narrow bezels which deliver an impressive 93.6% screen-to-body ratio, the highest to be achieved among traditional smartphones of the same grade and smartphones in the same category. To accomplish this industry breakthrough, HONOR developed an innovative glue dispensing solution, which enabled the left and right frames of the HONOR X8 to be compressed to 1.1mm, while the top frame is only 1.15mm thin

HONOR X8 boasting a 6.7-inch HONOR FullView display. The screen resolution is 2388×1080 pixels and it supports 16.7 million colors, enhancing clarity, and offering a true-to-life viewing experience, ideal for watching movies, browsing photos, and gaming.

The HONOR X8 is also packed with advanced eye protection features, including TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification, eBook Mode and Dark Mode, ensuring a comfortable reading and viewing experience, even after extended periods of use or in dimly lit environments.

Worry-Free Battery Life with 22.5W SuperCharge

Guaranteeing long-lasting battery life for users, the HONOR X8 comes equipped with a 4000mAh battery with 22.5W HONOR Wired SuperCharge capability, delivering up to 13 hours of YouTube video content, 19 hours of web browsing and 9.3 hours of gaming. With the help of SuperCharge, in just ten minutes, gamers can juice up their device with enough charge which enables 100 minutes of gaming, ensuring them to rapidly power up their device, enjoy their favourite game without having to worry about running out of power.

Premium Photography Capabilities for Spectacular Image Capture

Bringing a beyond exceptional photography experience, the HONOR X8 boasts a Quad Camera setup, including a 64MP Main Camera, an 5MP Wide Angle Camera, a 2M Sensing Macro Camera and a 2M Sensing Bokeh Camera.

Perfect for budding photographers and creators who love to capture content on the go and record special moments with family and friends, the 64MP ultra-clear camera offers an exceptional photography experience especially at night or low-light scenario and allows users to capture more detail and vivid photos. The 5MP Wide Angle Camera with a 120o angle of view and a f/2.2 aperture allows users to capture more elements in the frame with greater ease and convenience.

Exquisite Design with Ultra Slim and Lightweight Body

Incredibly thin, sleek, and stylish, the HONOR X8 has been designed with an ultra slim and lightweight body, coming in at just 7.45mm thick and weighing just 177g. Boasting a flat-edge design and elegant rounded corners on all four sides, the HONOR X8 fits comfortably in the palm of a hand, and can effortlessly slide into small handbags and pockets, ensuring users will never be weighed down.

Consumers can pre-order the latest smartphone HONOR X8 starting from March 17th to 23rd via HONOR Online Store, Sharaf DG, Jumbo, Emax, Ecity, Carrefour, Axiom, Amazon and Noon and get an exclusive gift the HONOR CHOICE Earbuds X worth up to AED 149. HONOR X8 will officially go for sale on March 24th, 2022.