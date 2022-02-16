Expat from Qatar bags AED 500,000 from Big Ticket’s electronic draw

Mr Ahmad Shaukat wins AED 500,000 in latest Big Ticket electronic draw!!

Mr. Ahmad Shaukat a resident of Doha, Qatar has just had his lucky ticket selected in Big Tickets latest weekly electronic draw, taking home a whopping AED500,000.

When Big Ticket representatives spoke to Mr. Ahmad after the electronic draw was conducted, he said “I already considered February as a lucky month as both my Kids were born in February.” Mr Ahmed now has another 500,000 reasons to believe that February is the luckiest month of the year for him.

“I’ve been buying Big Tickets for over a year with my friends and regularly check the news about the Electronic draws every week to see if we’ve won. We’re really happy that our time has finally come. All I can say is Try!! Try!! Try!! Sooner or later your time will come. I never gave up and neither should you” he later added.

If you haven’t purchased your tickets yet, what are you waiting for? We still have another two electronic draws to go!! Also, all customers who purchase Big Tickets this month will stand a chance to take home the lifechanging Dream 12 Million guaranteed cash prize, AED 1 Million second prize and 5 other life changing cash prizes during the live draw on 3rd March.

HURRY, IT’S TIME TO WIN BIG!!

Details on weekly AED 500,000 cash prize electronic draw:

Promotion 3: 15th – 21st February & Draw Date 22nd February (Tuesday)

Promotion 4: 22nd – 28th February & Draw Date 1st March (Tuesday)

*All Big Ticket Cash Tickets purchased between the promotion dates will be entered in the adjoining draw date only, the tickets will not be entered into every weekly electronic draw.

