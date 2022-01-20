TFT Reach

Win two free entries to Big Ticket this weekend with their special “Weekend Bonanza” from January 20-22!

Big Ticket has just launched a Weekend Bonanza from Thursday 20th January (12.01am) – Saturday 22nd January (11.59pm). All customers that purchase the Buy 2 Get 1 Free cash prize tickets offer during this period will be entered into an electronic draw and 11 lucky customers will be selected at random to win two free Big Tickets each to the 22 Million draw series 236. The winners of this Bonanza will be announced on 23rd January on Big Ticket social media platforms.

Each ticket costs AED500 and if you buy two you get one free. Big Ticket can be purchased on www.bigticket.ae or visit our in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport. On 3rd February Big Ticket will be giving away the lifechanging AED 22 Million, second prize of AED 1 Million and 3 other huge cash prizes. Follow Big Ticket social media platforms for all the latest news and updates from the Series 236 January promotion.

Purchase your Big Ticket now and you could be the UAE’s next Millionaire!!
*Term & conditions apply

